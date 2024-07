Phil Gayle

07/08/2024 July 8, 2024

After visits to Ukraine and Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban paid a surprise visit to Beijing. He says he's on a Ukraine peace mission after his country took over the rotating presidency of the European Union. But EU officials insist he has no mandate to speak for the bloc. DW spoke to China expert Alicja Bachulska from the European Council on Foreign Relations about Orban's visit.