Hungary's Orban meets Trump on 'peace mission'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with former US President Donald Trump in Florida to discuss "ways to make peace." The meeting took place shortly after a NATO summit in Washington.

The meeting is part of Orban's self-proclaimed "peace mission" to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It is likely to add to frustration among Western allies over similar secret trips he has made to Russia and China in the past few days.

Orban met with Trump at the former president's beachside Mar-a-Lago estate and the Hungarian leader shared a photo of the two on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption: "We discussed ways to make peace. The good news of the day: he's going to solve it!"

For his part, Trump posted on his own social media site: "Thank you Viktor. There must be PEACE, and quickly."

Who has Orban met on his 'peace mission' so far?

Orban, who is widely considered to have the warmest relations with the Kremlin among all EU leaders, made an unannounced visit to Kyiv last week, where he held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, suggesting a truce.

Some observers interpreted the visit as a sign that Hungary, which took over the bloc's six-month rotating presidency earlier this month, might be taking steps toward the pro-Ukraine stance of the EU mainstream.

But instead, days later, Orban made an unannounced trip to Moscow and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The trip drew condemnation from Kyiv and other European capitals.

Orban then flew to Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He described China as a stabilizing force amid global turmoil and praised its "constructive and important" peace initiatives. At a NATO summit this week in Washington, leaders condemned China's role in "enabling" Russia to maintain its war against Ukraine.

EU critical of Orban's foreign trips

DW correspondent in Brussels Bernd Riegert said Orban's meeting with Trump would not help Ukraine as EU leaders fear Russia could get the impression that the West is divided.

"And they are also afraid that Donald Trump, if he makes it back to the White House this fall, will sell out Ukrainian interests to make a quick peace deal with Russia," Riegert said.

Riegert added that the EU maintains it's up to Ukraine to decide when and how to engage in cease-fire talks with Russia.

"It's very difficult for the EU to see anything positive in Orban's trip to Trump," Riegert said, adding that Orban is seen as "a renegade" by European leaders.

Orban's cozy relationship with Trump

Orban has continued to maintain a good relationship with Trump since the former president won the 2016 election.

The two men met for the last time in March, after which the Hungarian leader described Trump as a "president of peace," while Trump referred to Orban as a "fantastic leader."

The Hungarian prime minister has also openly supported Trump's candidacy in this year's US presidential election, expressing hope that the Republican would be able to bring an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Orban is the European Union's longest-serving leader. He has become an icon for some conservative populists for championing what he calls "illiberal democracy," which includes restrictions on immigration and LGBTQ+ rights.

He has also cracked down on the press and judiciary in Hungary and has been accused by the EU of violating the rule of law and democratic standards.

