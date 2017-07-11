Hungary's anti-LGBTQ law comes into effect

A new Hungarian law that prohibits "promoting" LGBTQ content to young people comes into effect on Thursday.

The controversial legislation has sparked a chorus of criticism, with European Union institutions threatening to take action against Hungary.

What is Hungary's anti-LGBTQ law?

The restriction on young people's access to information about LGBTQ is part of a broader "Anti-Pedophilia Act," which originally focused on tougher penalties against child abuse.

But the Hungarian parliament last month passed the bill with further amendments, including a ban on sex education and media content.

The law prohibits the "display or promotion" of homosexuality or gender reassignment in educational material or TV shows for people under 18.

Balazs Hidveghi, a Hungarian MEP from the ruling Fidesz party, told DW that the law was "solely" to protect children.

"It does not concern adults. It does not concern how they want to live their lives. It does not concern what information they get. It does not concern even the operation of LGBT groups. They are free to operate, but they have nothing to do in kindergartens and in schools."

It is unclear what punishments would be given if the law is broken or what constitutes LGBTQ content due to the law's vague wording. But some fear that even the display of rainbow flags in public could be punishable.

What do critics say?

The law has triggered a backlash in Hungary and across Europe. Critics say it equates homosexuality with pedophilia.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called the law a "disgrace." She said it equates homosexuality and gender reassignment with pornography, and "uses the protection of children... as an excuse to severely discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation.''

An overwhelming majority of members of the European Parliament were expected to vote in favor of a resolution demanding the EU fast-tracks legal action against Hungary.

