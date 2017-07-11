Hungary: Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party quits European People's Party

Hungary's ruling Fidesz Party, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, announced Thursday that it was leaving the European People's Party (EPP).

The announcement was tweeted by Katalin Novak, the vice president of the Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Alliance and the minister for families. She said, "it's time to say goodbye."

EPP chief Donald Tusk immediately responded, tweeting: "FIDESZ has left Christian Democracy. In truth, it left many years ago."

Why are relations strained?

The Fidesz party was suspended from the EPP in 2019, with lawmakers at the time citing concerns over rule of law in Hungary. Conservative European lawmakers also took issue with the Fidesz party's anti-Brussels campaigning.

The decision to formally leave the party comes after the conservative bloc voted for a rules change that opened an opportunity for it to suspend the Fidesz party over its alleged economic backsliding.

What happens next?

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is also the head of the Fidesz party, has previously showed his support for a new European right-wing political grouping for "our type of people."

He implied he was in talks with Poland's governing right-wing PiS party, as well as leaders of anti-immigration and Eurosceptic Italian parties.

More to come...

