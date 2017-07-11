Hungary: Several killed in train derailment

Several people were killed when a van crashed into a train in southern Hungary early on Tuesday, derailing carriages, police said.

A number of other people were injured in the accident at a crossing in Mindszent near the Hungarian-Serbian border, officers added.

"Rescue effort are still ongoing, thus we cannot establish the number of casualties," a police spokesperson told Reuters news agency.

In a statement, Hungarian state railways indicated that all those killed had been traveling in the van. It said that 22 people were on the train at the time of the collision. Two people were seriously hurt and eight others suffered mild injuries.

According to unconfirmed reports from local news website delmagyar.hu, seven people died.

The Csongrad-Csanad county police said they had closed the entire width of the road during the on-site inspection and rescue.

es/wmr (AP, Reuters)