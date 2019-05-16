 Hungary: Several dead, missing after boat sinks on the Danube | News | DW | 29.05.2019

News

Hungary: Several dead, missing after boat sinks on the Danube

At least seven people have died and 20 others are missing after a Hungarian sightseeing boat capsized on the Danube River in Budapest. It's believed most of the passengers were Asian tourists.

Emergency vehicles on the banks of the Danube in Budapest

Hungarian rescue crews were searching for survivors late Wednesday after a tourist boat collided with another vessel in central Budapest and sank in the Danube River.

At least seven people were confirmed dead and 20 others were missing, rescue officials said. 

Pal Gyorfi, spokesman for the National Ambulance Service, said seven people had been rescued and taken to hospital in a stable condition. 

The boat, named Hableany (Mermaid), was carrying two crew members and 32 passengers when it tipped over at around 10 p.m. (2000 UTC) near Hungary's iconic parliament building. Police said most of those on board were from South Korea.

Read more: Thousands rally for George Soros-founded university

Strong currents make rescue difficult

Dozens of emergency vehicles were stationed downstream from the site of the accident as police blocked off the Danube in central Budapest to ship traffic.

Divers were also scouring the river for missing passengers, but strong currents and high water levels following recent heavy downpours were making their job difficult.

The capsized boat was a 27-meter (89-foot) double-decker able to accommodate 60 people, its owner told local media.

Mihaly Toth, a spokesman for the Panorama Deck boating company, said the vessel was serviced regularly and had been on a "routine city sightseeing trip" when the accident happened. 

nm/cmk (AP, Reuters, AFP)

