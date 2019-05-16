Hungary: Several dead, missing after boat sinks on the Danube

Hungarian rescue crews were searching for survivors late Wednesday after a tourist boat collided with another vessel in central Budapest and sank in the Danube River.



At least three people were confirmed dead and 16 others were missing, state media reported. Eighteen people were accounted for.

The boat, named Hableany (Mermaid), was carrying two crew members and 32 passengers when it tipped over at around 10 p.m. (2000 UTC) near Hungary's iconic parliament building.

Local media reported that, according to the Interior Ministry, one person had been successfully revived after being pulled from the river. It said many of those on board were Asian tourists.

Strong currents make rescue difficult

Dozens of emergency vehicles were stationed downstream from the site of the accident as police blocked off the Danube in central Budapest to ship traffic.

Divers were also scouring the river for missing passengers, but strong currents and high water levels following recent heavy downpours were making their job difficult.

The capsized boat was a 27-meter (89-foot) double-decker able to accommodate 60 people, its owner told local media.

