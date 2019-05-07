 Hungary rejects criticism after EU ministers′ grilling | News | DW | 16.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hungary rejects criticism after EU ministers' grilling

The EU has started formal proceedings against Hungary for alleged breaches of the bloc's values and the rule of law. Hungary has strongly rejected the accusations as politically motivated.

Flags of Hungary and the European Union

Hungary on Monday fiercely rejected accusations from the European Union that it was in breach of EU values following an initial hearing before the bloc's European affairs ministers.

The European Parliament initiated proceedings against the central European nation a year ago, accusing Budapest of imposing restrictions on free media, judges, academics, minorities and rights groups.

'Politically motivated'

The EU says it is concerned that Hungary's actions are weakening democracy in the ex-communist country, but Hungary has sought to portray the EU condemnation as "politically motivated."

"Once again, we are put on pillory for rejecting mass immigration. However, the facts are on our side. We protect Hungary!", the country's justice minister, Judit Varga, said on Twitter before the hearing, later issuing another tweet saying that Hungary was "proud" to be once more "protecting the borders of Europe" as it had done in the past.

The country's prime minister, Viktor Orban, has been one of Europe's leading voices against migration into the EU. He has described mass Muslim migration as an "invasion" and "poison."

EU family values

But other EU member states say that Hungary's claims are misleading and that the country simply displays a lack of respect for fundamental values espoused by the bloc.

"The EU is like a family in many regards. And in a family there has to be a common set of rules ... otherwise it cannot work. And rule of law is a foundation of that," said Austria's EU affairs minister, Alexander Schallenberg.

"When we speak of the independence of judges, the freedom of the media, when we speak of the protection of minorities, academic freedom ... it reminds us of our identity, of our values," said Amelie de Montchalin, his French counterpart. 

Read more: 'Orban cannot yield' on migration, Christian values, Fidesz official says

  • Viktor Orban in Brussels (Reuters/F. Lenoir)

    Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

    'Muslim invaders'

    "We don't see these people as Muslim refugees. We see them as Muslim invaders," Orban said in a recent interview with German daily Bild newspaper. The 54-year-old prime minister of Hungary added: "We believe that a large number of Muslims inevitably leads to parallel societies, because Christian and Muslim society will never unite." Multiculturalism, he said, "is only an illusion."

  • Viktor Orban speaks during his state-of-the-nation address in Budapest

    Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

    'You wanted the migrants, we didn't'

    When asked by Bild whether it was fair for Germany to accept hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants while Hungary accepted none, Orban responded: "The difference is, you wanted the migrants, and we didn't." Migration, he said, threatens the "sovereignty and cultural identity" of Hungary.

  • Hungary - Jobbik election poster with Viktor Orban and Lorinc Meszaros (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/P. Gorondi)

    Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

    'Migration is poison'

    It was not the first time the Hungarian leader has framed migration as a problem for his country. In 2016, he said that Hungary "does not need a single migrant for the economy to work, or the population to sustain itself, or for the country to have a future." He added: "for us migration is not a solution but a problem ... not medicine but a poison, we don’t need it and won’t swallow it.”

  • Angela Merkel and Viktor Orban in Budapest (Reuters/L. Balogh)

    Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

    'Importing homophobia'

    Orban has repeatedly criticized German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her decision to allow over a million migrants into Germany in the summer of 2015. Orban told Bild in early 2016: "If you take masses of non-registered immigrants from the Middle East into your country, you are importing terrorism, crime, anti-Semitism, and homophobia."

  • Donald Tusk and Viktor Orban (Getty Images/AFP/S. Bozon)

    Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

    'All terrorists are basically migrants'

    Orban has also repeatedly criticized the EU for trying to get member states to share refugees based on national quotas. In a 2015 interview with POLITICO, he suggested the bloc's leaders instead focus more on strengthening the EU's external border. In the same interview, he said: "Of course it’s not accepted, but the factual point is that all the terrorists are basically migrants."

  • Viktor Orban and Ewa Kopacz (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

    'Parallel societies'

    Orban has found allies in other right-wing governments in eastern Europe such as Poland that also oppose the EU's refugee policies. In an interview with Spanish TV channel Intereconomia in 2015, Orban raised fears about integrating Muslim migrants in the EU when he said: "What sort of Europe do we want to have? Parallel societies? Muslim communities living together with the Christian community?"

    Author: Alexander Pearson


Article 7

The so-called Article 7 investigation could lead to the suspension of Hungary's EU voting rights if all other member states agree, a move that is likely to be blocked by Poland.

Poland's EU minister, Konrad Szymanski, said after Monday's session that Warsaw — also in the European Parliament's bad books for allegedly eroding the rule of law — did not believe Orban's policies constituted any systemic risk for democratic standards.

Article 7 is a mechanism of the Lisbon Treaty that ensures "all EU countries respect the common values of the EU." It was envisaged as a way to mitigate and prevent member states from backsliding on EU values and the rule of law.

"It will be up to the next weeks and months for us to decide how we will move forward," said the Finnish minister, Tytti Tuppurainen, adding that the ministers were keeping their options under Article 7 sanctions alive.

Read more: What is Article 7 of the EU Treaty?

Watch video 02:36

Press freedom declines in Hungary

kw/tj (AP, AFP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Hungary gives tax breaks to boost population, stop immigration

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced tax benefits and subsidies to encourage families to have more children. He said the policy was meant to create more Hungarians instead of promoting EU-backed immigration. (10.02.2019)  

Is Viktor Orban the EU's hard-line hero or villain?

One of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's most vocal critics, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is coming to Berlin to talk refugees. His uncompromising asylum policy has made him a favorite of German conservatives. (04.07.2018)  

'Orban cannot yield' on migration, Christian values, Fidesz official says

Membership in the EU's conservative political bloc is important, but not as important as defending "European Christian values and stopping migration," a Hungarian Fidesz party official has said. (06.03.2019)  

Hungary's Orban inches closer to Salvini-led anti-migrant EU bloc

Hungary's Viktor Orban has sent his clearest signal yet that his party may split with Europe's main conservative group and join an anti-immigrant, nationalist bloc led by Italy's Matteo Salvini in the EU Parliament. (03.05.2019)  

Hungary and Austria praise anti-immigrant cooperation

If the Hungarian prime minister and Austrian vice chancellor get their way, anti-migration forces will emerge as victors in the upcoming European Parliament elections. (06.05.2019)  

EU takes Hungary to court over asylum helper law

The EU's executive has taken Hungary to court over the bill it passed last year making it a crime to help asylum seekers. The European Commission maintains the "Stop Soros" law is incompatible with EU law. (25.07.2019)  

What is Article 7 of the EU Treaty?

The Article 7 procedure was designed to deter member states from advancing policies that threaten democratic institutions. The mechanism has so far been triggered against Poland and Hungary. (12.09.2018)  

Hungary's Viktor Orban challenges EU over Article 7 sanctions

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has condemned the European Union's effort to censure his government. The move is part of a broader strategy to push back against criticism of his hard-line anti-immigration policies. (25.09.2018)  

Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

Hungary's right-wing prime minister has been one of Europe's leading voices against migration into the EU. Unafraid of controversy, he has described migration as an "invasion" and migrants as a "poison." (09.01.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration

DW newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Inside Europe: The Brussels-Budapest divide  

Press freedom declines in Hungary  

Related content

NATO Donald Trump Belgien Mimik

Trump invites Hungary's Viktor Orban to White House 07.05.2019

Trump and Orban will meet at the White House for the first time on May 13 for talks on security and trade. Both leaders have taken tough anti-immigration stances and been criticized for policies viewed as anti-Muslim.

Europäisches Parlament in Straßburg | Viktor Orban, Premierminister Ungarn

Hungary's Viktor Orban challenges EU over Article 7 sanctions 25.09.2018

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has condemned the European Union's effort to censure his government. The move is part of a broader strategy to push back against criticism of his hard-line anti-immigration policies.

Andreas Schwab CDU Europaabgeordneter

EU top jobs: German MEP criticizes eastern Europe's 'destructive approach' 24.07.2019

Speaking on DW's Conflict Zone, conservative lawmaker Andreas Schwab criticized the role played by eastern European countries in the selection of candidates for the EU's key positions.

Advertisement