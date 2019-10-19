 Hungary, Poland and Czech Republic broke EU law on refugees, says court adviser | News | DW | 31.10.2019

News

Hungary, Poland and Czech Republic broke EU law on refugees, says court adviser

Three EU member states violated the law by refusing to comply with the bloc's migrant sharing scheme, the Advocate General said. The opinion is not legally binding, but is often adopted by Europe's top court.

Migrants cross the border into Hungary from Serbia (picture-alliance/Zumapress/P. Hackett)

Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic broke EU law by refusing to accept asylum seekers under the bloc's mandatory migrant quota scheme, an advisory body to the European Court of Justice said on Thursday.

In December 2017, the European Commission took the three EU member states to Europe's top court after they refused to take in refugees who arrived in Greece and Italy at the height of the 2015 migrant crisis.

Read more: EU weighs costs of punishing Poland

The former communist states had argued that accepting asylum seekers would threaten security and cultural cohesion — and that Brussels had no legal grounds to implement mandatory migration quotas.

In an opinion advising the European Court of Justice, Advocate General Eleanor Sharpston said Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic had no legitimate security grounds to reject the quota scheme. 

The respect for rule of law requires member states to comply with legal obligations, said Sharpston, whose opinion is not legally binding but is usually followed by the European Court of Justice.

"Disregarding those obligations because, in a particular instance, they are unwelcome or unpopular is a dangerous first step towards the breakdown of the orderly and structured society governed by the rule of law," the advocate general said.

"The principle of solidarity necessarily sometimes implies accepting burden-sharing," she added.

Read more: This is how the Visegrad Group works

Europe's top court is expected to rule on the case next year. It can fine member states that violate EU law.

The 2015 quota scheme was meant to relieve migrant pressure on Greece and Italy by dividing 160,000 asylum seekers among the bloc's 28 member states. Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic took in only a handful of the 10,000 asylum seekers they were expected to take under the burden-sharing agreement.

Read more: Czech FM: PM Babis' corruption cases 'leave bad taste'

The European Commission dropped the scheme in September 2017 after only some 30,000 migrants had been distributed.

The case was at the center of an ongoing dispute within the bloc over how to handle the arrival in southern countries on the Mediterranean of more than a million migrants, most fleeing war in the Middle East or poverty and conflict in Africa.

While the 2015-16 crisis is over, the issue of European solidarity continues to divide the bloc at a time Germany is warning of a repeat of the migrant crisis due to the conflict in Syria and instability in Africa.

cw/rc (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

 

Related content

Flüchtlingsboot Australien Archiv 2012

Australian police arrest Iraqi man over 350 asylum-seeker deaths 19.10.2019

Police in Australia have charged an Iraqi man with organizing a "people-smuggling venture" that led to more than 350 asylum-seekers drowning at sea. The ill-fated boat sank in international waters in 2001.

Das Containerschiff MOL im Hafen von Zeebrügge, Belgien, Europa

Frictionless travel facilitates trade — and human trafficking 30.10.2019

People are being trafficked to the UK and security isn't tight enough to keep them from trying to sneak into trucks headed across the English Channel, a harbormaster and trucker in the Belgian port of Zeebrugge told DW.

Türkei Ankara Außenminister Cavusoglu und Maas

Germany's Heiko Maas faces difficult diplomatic agenda in Turkey 25.10.2019

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will need all his reserves of diplomatic finesse on a trip to Ankara. Turkey's invasion of Syria and protecting asylum-seekers are just two of the touchy topics he needs to address.

