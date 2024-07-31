Hungary eases Schengen restrictions for Russian workers

Hungary has quietly eased restrictions on work permits for Russian and Belarusian citizens. The EU is concerned this will open the Schengen area to possible espionage and security threats.

Since early July, Hungary has been issuing "national cards," a type of resident permit, to Russian and Belarusian citizens. These do not count as Schengen visas, which permit holders to travel through most of Europe unhindered. The work and resident permits are only valid in Hungary. Any EU member state is allowed to issue such national permits.

Hungary already issues national cards to citizens from Ukraine, Moldova, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and North Macedonia. Nationals from these countries can request one if they work in Hungary or plan to set up a business.

Normal vetting required

The easing of restrictions could also help the Hungarian authorities, which are also seeking to attract Russian workers, particularly to help with the construction of a nuclear reactor, whose main contractor is the Russian state corporation Rosatom. In addition, the processing time for national card applications will be sped up, with no special security checks required.

According to the EU Visa Code, which applies to all members of the Schengen area, a state must check applicants' data against the Schengen information system (SIS). The database can be used to find individuals for the purposes of national security and border control.

Several hundred Russian and Belarusian nationals are expected to be barred from receiving a Hungarian national card due to individual sanctions imposed in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

New practice raising concerns

In a letter transmitted to European Council President Charles Michel, Manfred Weber, the president of the conservative European People's Party (EPP), raises security concerns over Hungary's new visa rules. He argues that the EU view Russia and Belarus as threats, and that Hungary's regulations could "create grave loopholes for espionage activities."

Hungary is constructing a nuclear plant with the support of the Russian state energy corporation Rosatom Image: Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images

He also proposes that Europe's heads of state and government discuss Hungary's national card regulations at the upcoming EU summit in October.

In an interview with the corporate newsroom Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, Sergey Lagondinsky, a German member of the European Parliament and a member of the Greens/European Free Alliance group, was critical of Hungary's new visa practice, but cautioned against placing all Russian and Belarusian citizens under general suspicion.

He pointed out that once again Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbanwas proving himself as theserver of the interests of the Kremlin.

Accessing the Schengen area

Holders of Hungary's national card can visit all 29 countries in the Schengen area for up to 90 days, without having to apply for an otherwise obligatory Schengen visa. However, other Schengen states can refuse entry, should they suspect a threat to internal security, for example.

This is specified in Article 6 of the EU's Schengen Borders Code , as Anita Hipper, a spokesperson for the European Commission, pointed out.

"Of course, Hungary is also bound by these regulations," she said, adding that contact had already been established with the Hungarian authorities to gauge the extent to which the new visa regulations would affect other bloc members.

Most applicants receive a Schengen visa

The EU has not not imposed general sanctions or special restrictions on Russian or Belarusian nationals. They are permitted to apply for a Schengen visa that grants them entry into all Schengen states for a maximum of 90 days despite Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. The Schengen area is a borderless zone that encompasses 25 of the EU's 27 member states, plus Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Iceland.

According to the European Commission, in 2023, an estimated 520,000 Russian nationals applied for a Schengen visa, 10% of whom were rejected. The year before, the number of applicants was around 690,000.

By comparison, some 8 million Schengen visas were issued worldwide in 2023. Russia is one of the top five countries to submit Schengen visa applications. That means that possible Russian spies would not require Hungary's new national card to enter the EU.

Hungary's foreign minister speaks of propaganda

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, currently also President of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, has rejected criticism over Hungary's new regulations concerning Russians and Belarusians. In an interview with the English-language Hungarian weekly The Budapest Times, he said the "Baltic propaganda campaign," had started again. He said that Russian and Belarusian nationals continued to need visas to enter the Schengen area and could only obtain resident permits through lawful procedures.

But according to the Schengen Border Code, Hungary's national card suffices for people to travel to other Schengen states for up to 90 days for reasons of tourism. It does not, however, permit cardholders to work in other EU member states.

