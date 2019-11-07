 Hungary charges captain over deadly boat collision on Danube | News | DW | 28.11.2019

News

Hungary charges captain over deadly boat collision on Danube

The boat accident in May in Budapest killed 27 people, mostly South Korean tourists.

Budapest boat accident | Bergung des Wracks (Reuters/M. Djurica)

Hungarian prosecutors on Thursday charged a cruise ship captain over the deadly collision on the Danube River in Budapest earlier this year.

The Ukrainian captain was at the helm of the Viking Sigyn cruise liner when it crashed into a sightseeing boat in May.

Twenty-seven of the 35 people on board were found dead in the river after the sightseeing boat capsized. Of those killed, 25 were South Korean tourists.

 It was the worst disaster on the Danube in more than half a century.

Prosecutors charged the 64-year-old captain, identified as C. Yuriy, with misconduct leading to mass casualties and 35 counts of failing to provide help in a disaster

The captain had previously been involved in another accident in the Netherlands in April.

  • Ungarn Kettenbruecke in Budapest (picture-alliance/U. Dueren)

    Budapest: World heritage and well-being

    Chain Bridge

    The Chain Bridge is the oldest of a total of nine bridges over the Danube. It was built in 1849. Just about very visitor to Budapest crosses it in order to get from the Pest half of the city to the hilly Buda side. In 2017, 12 million tourists stayed overnight in the Hungarian capital. The number has nearly doubled in the past ten years.

  • Ungarn Ausblick von Pest auf Buda mit Burgpalast (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/D. Renckhoff)

    Budapest: World heritage and well-being

    Castle District

    From the Chain Bridge the way leads up to the Castle District with its huge castle and palace complex, Baroque bourgeois houses, museums, churches and narrow lanes. The Hungarian kings and nobility once lived here. Now tourists stroll through the nearly car-free district.

  • Ungarn Budapest Statue vom König Hl. Stephan vor der Fischerbastei (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/M. Breuer)

    Budapest: World heritage and well-being

    King Stephan in front of the Fisherman's Bastion

    The Fisherman's Bastion in the Castle District was built in neo-Gothic style in the late 19th century on the medieval marketplace where the Danube fishermen once sold their wares. This building has no function except to provide a panoramic view of the city. The statue of a horseman commemorates the first Hungarian king, István (Stephan), crowned in 1000 A.D., who Christianized the country.

  • Ungarn Budapest Altar der Matthiaskirche (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/S. Kiefer)

    Budapest: World heritage and well-being

    Matthias Church

    Next to the Fisherman's Bastion stands Matthias Church, 700 years old and named not for St. Matthew but for the Hungarian King Matthias. It was the scene of many coronation ceremonies. In 1867, for instance, the Austrian emperor Franz Josef and his wife Elisabeth were crowned king and queen of Hungary here.

  • Ungarn Reportagereise nach Budapest (DW/E. Kheny)

    Budapest: World heritage and well-being

    Széchenyi Thermal Baths

    Sightseeing in Budapest is more easygoing than in other European cities, because here 15 thermal baths invite you to relax. The Széchenyi medicinal bath complex is the largest. Opened in 1913, it still exudes the elegance of that era. It has 18 pools, which are fed by different hot springs. The temperatures lie between 28 and 40 degrees Celsius.

  • Ungarn Café im New York Palace in Budapest (picture-alliance/Z. Okolicsanyi)

    Budapest: World heritage and well-being

    Café New York

    Here, too, the elegance of the late 19th and early 20th centuries lives on. This beautiful cafe was opened in 1894, in a building that had been commissioned by an insurance company. It has survived regime changes and wars, and its splendor is still impressive.

  • Ungarn Budapest zentrale Markthalle (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/S. Kiefer)

    Budapest: World heritage and well-being

    Central Market Hall

    Of course there are excellent shopping opportunities on Budapest's broad boulevards, but a visit to the Central Market Hall is a must. It's a meeting place for tourists and locals alike. You'll find anything and everything, from fruit and vegetables to meat and fish. On the first floor, souvenirs and arts and crafts are on sale – you can and should bargain vigorously.

  • Budapest Dohany Street Synagoge (picture alliance/robertharding/C. Morucchio)

    Budapest: World heritage and well-being

    Great Synagogue

    The biggest synagogue in Europe was built between 1854 and 1859 in Moorish style. It survived World War II severely damaged. Since 1996 the Great Synagogue has once again shone in all its former glory. It has room for about 3000 worshipers and can also be viewed by tourists except during Shabbat, from Friday evening to Saturday evening.

  • Ungarn | Jüdische Viertel in Budapest | Holocaust-Mahnmal (DW/M. Ostwald)

    Budapest: World heritage and well-being

    Tree of Life

    The Tree of Life stands in the synagogue's inner courtyard. It commemorates the 564,000 Hungarian Holocaust victims. The leaves of the silver weeping willow are engraved with the names of those who saved the lives of other Jews during that time.

  • Ungarn | Jüdische Viertel in Budapest | Ruinenbar Szimpla Kert (DW/M. Ostwald)

    Budapest: World heritage and well-being

    Ruin bars in the Jewish Quarter

    The Jewish Quarter has now established itself as Budapest's hippest neighborhood. Behind dilapidated facades, you'll find countless bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants. The Szimpla Kert (pictured) opened in 2004. It was the first of the city's “ruin bars”, which are all the rage among both tourists and locals.

  • Ungarn Budapest Parlament (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/M. Nitzschke)

    Budapest: World heritage and well-being

    Parliament Building

    Its dimensions are vast: 268 meters long, 96 meters tall, 27 portals, 29 stairways and almost 700 rooms. The Parliament building is one of the top sights that line the right and left banks of the Danube. UNESCO added this urban ensemble on both banks to its World Heritage list in 1987.

    Author: Anne Termèche (ms)


