Hungary asylum policies 'failed' to fulfill EU obligations

Hungary's asylum policies have failed to comply with European Union law, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Thursday.

In 2018, the European Commission, the executive arm of the bloc, filed a case against Hungary over the "non-compliance" of its asylum policies with EU law.

The ruling follows an earlier ECJ decision in May, where the court ruled that Hungary had illegally held asylum-seekers in prison-like conditions in so-called transit zones. The court found the practice amounted to unlawful detention.

Shortly after the May ruling, the Hungarian government announced it would close its controversial border camps, which held asylum-seekers in legal limbo and in poor conditions.

What the court ruled

Hungary's rules made it virtually impossible for people to file asylum applications at the Serbian-Hungarian border.

People were only allowed to file for asylum at one of the two transit zones, but Hungarian authorities had "drastically" limited the number of people allowed to enter.

EU member states "cannot delay [asylum claims] unjustifiably."

Making asylum-seekers remain in the transit zone camps "constitutes detention" and Hungary did not adequately justify holding people in the camps.

The 2015 migration crisis did not justify Hungary's decision to override EU rules.

Hungary did not respect the right of people to remain in the country while appealing the decision on their asylum case.

What are Hungary's asylum policies?

Under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Hungary has taken on a tough anti-immigration stance.

In 2015 and 2017, the country passed controversial laws that created transit zones on Hungary's border with Serbia — mandating that all asylum applications must be filed in the camps.

The laws also introduced the concept of a "crisis situation caused by mass immigration," which the government used to justify circumventing EU asylum law. The government said its strict policies were necessary to maintain public order and preserve internal security.

During the 2015 migration crisis, Orban ordered the construction of fences topped with razor wire to prevent the entry of asylum-seekers traveling toward Western Europe.

The United Nations and human rights organizations sharply criticized the conditions in Hungary's transit zone camps — including charges that asylum-seekers waiting for results on their cases were not given food by Hungarian authorities.

'Muslim invaders' "We don't see these people as Muslim refugees. We see them as Muslim invaders," Orban said in a recent interview with German daily Bild newspaper. The 54-year-old prime minister of Hungary added: "We believe that a large number of Muslims inevitably leads to parallel societies, because Christian and Muslim society will never unite." Multiculturalism, he said, "is only an illusion."

'You wanted the migrants, we didn't' When asked by Bild whether it was fair for Germany to accept hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants while Hungary accepted none, Orban responded: "The difference is, you wanted the migrants, and we didn't." Migration, he said, threatens the "sovereignty and cultural identity" of Hungary.

'Migration is poison' It was not the first time the Hungarian leader has framed migration as a problem for his country. In 2016, he said that Hungary "does not need a single migrant for the economy to work, or the population to sustain itself, or for the country to have a future." He added: "for us migration is not a solution but a problem ... not medicine but a poison, we don't need it and won't swallow it."

'Importing homophobia' Orban has repeatedly criticized German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her decision to allow over a million migrants into Germany in the summer of 2015. Orban told Bild in early 2016: "If you take masses of non-registered immigrants from the Middle East into your country, you are importing terrorism, crime, anti-Semitism, and homophobia."

'All terrorists are basically migrants' Orban has also repeatedly criticized the EU for trying to get member states to share refugees based on national quotas. In a 2015 interview with POLITICO, he suggested the bloc's leaders instead focus more on strengthening the EU's external border. In the same interview, he said: "Of course it's not accepted, but the factual point is that all the terrorists are basically migrants."

'Parallel societies' Orban has found allies in other right-wing governments in eastern Europe such as Poland that also oppose the EU's refugee policies. In an interview with Spanish TV channel Intereconomia in 2015, Orban raised fears about integrating Muslim migrants in the EU when he said: "What sort of Europe do we want to have? Parallel societies? Muslim communities living together with the Christian community?"



Collision course with EU

Orban's government has regularly clashed with other EU member states over its treatment of refugees as well as rule of law violations.

Hungary has led the charge among Eastern European countries in refusing to take in their share of refugees under an EU-wide resettlement program to ease the burden on Italy and Greece.

More than 1 million irregular migrants entered the EU in 2015, many fleeing war and extreme poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

