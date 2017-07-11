Hungary asylum policies 'failed' to fulfill EU obligations

The European Court of Justice has ruled that Hungary's restrictive asylum-seeker policies violated EU law.
Hungary's asylum policies failed to comply with European Union law, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Thursday.
In 2018, the European Commission, the executive arm of the bloc, filed a case against Hungary over the "non-compliance" of its asylum policies with EU law.
Thursday's ruling follows an earlier ECJ decision in May this year, where the court ruled that Hungary had illegally held asylum seekers in prison-like conditions in so-called transit zones. The court found the practice amounted to unlawful detention.
Shortly after the May ruling, the Hungarian government announced it would close its controversial border camps, which held asylum-seekers in legal limbo and in poor conditions.
The Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has regularly clashed with other EU-member states over its treatment of refugees and refusal to take part in EU-wide distribution quotas.
Hungary and Poland have also been on a collision course with the EU over rule of law violations.
During the 2015 migration crisis, Orban ordered the construction of fences topped with razor wire to prevent the entry of asylum-seekers traveling towards western Europe.
More than 1 million irregular migrants entered the EU in 2015, many fleeing war and extreme poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
rs/rt (AFP)