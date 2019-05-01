 Hungary and Austria praise anti-immigration cooperation | News | DW | 06.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Hungary and Austria praise anti-immigration cooperation

Hungary's prime minister and Austria's vice chancellor have been criticized for their use of racist rhetoric. Hungary's leader said he would not support German politician Manfred Weber in the upcoming EU vote.

Heinz-Christian Strache and Viktor Orban

Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Austria's far-right Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache on Monday, just days after Strache was condemned for using the racist phrase "population replacement" to refer to non-white immigration.

Both leaders used the opportunity to praise other right-wing parties across Europe and condemn leftists as "intolerant."

Orban began by praising the current government of Austria, where Strache's Freedom Party (FPÖ), which was started in the 1940s by former Nazis, is the junior coalition partner to Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's conservative People's Party (ÖVP).

He said that previous left-wing administration in Vienna had "done everything" to stop Hungary from building a border fence during the migration wave of 2015, and said he wished that every nation in the EU would do a similar about-face on immigration.

"Deputy Chancellor Strache and the FPÖ were necessary for Austria to become opposed to immigration," said Orban, according to his communications chief Zoltan Kovacs.

Austria has introduced a number of draconian measures aimed at restricting non-white immigration since Kurz took office in 2017, such as seizing migrants' phones and valuables at the border, and has refused to sign the UN's Global Compact for Migration. Kurz has also supported Orban's stauch opposition to plans to more evenly distribute migrants throughout the EU.

Both Strache and Orban praised their ethno-nationalist compatriots in Italy's League party, as well as Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party. When asked if where they would draw the line when cooperating with other right-wing groups, Strache said "we categorically reject all anti-Semites and fascists."

Orban refuses to support German conservative in EU elections

Orban was asked about recent comments by German politician Manfred Weber slamming Hungary's ruling Fidesz party, which is currently suspended from Weber's European People's Party (EPP)bloc in the European parliament for its anti-EU campaigning.

The EPP, which Weber leads, is currently the largest group in parliament, and if it stays that way after May's EU elections, it will get to name the next president of the European Commission.

"Weber would have been good for us as president of the commission," Orban said, "but he made the statement that not only does not need the Hungarian votes but he doesn't even want the Hungarian votes to become commission president. That is such an offense to Hungary and the Hungarian voters."

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Viktor Orban's Fidesz could need new allies after EU vote

Viktor Orban and Hungary's ruling Fidesz would prefer to remain in the European People’s Party. But the prime minister has a plan, should the nationalists be deemed too extreme after the European Parliament elections. (01.05.2019)  

EPP votes to suspend Hungary's Fidesz party

The powerful center-right alliance in the European Parliament has voted to suspend membership of Viktor Orban's party. Ahead of the vote Orban said that Fidesz would quit the EPP if its membership was suspended. (20.03.2019)  

Austria's far-right FPÖ threatens to fire public broadcaster reporters

Right-wing lawmaker Norbert Steger, who sits on board of public broadcaster ORF, has threatened to ax one third of its foreign correspondents. Steger said he was upset by "biased" reporting on the Hungarian election. (16.04.2018)  

Austria's Sebastian Kurz backs Hungary's Viktor Orban against EU migrant quotas

The EU migrant redistribution scheme "isn't working," Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said while welcoming Hungary's Viktor Orban in Vienna. The two leaders called for opposition to illegal migration to Europe. (30.01.2018)  

Austria: Far-right populism faces weak pushback from 'paralyzed' opposition

Austria's right-wing government is working hard to drastically cut migration, with many applauding its efforts. Unlike in Germany, Austrians seem unable to protest the far right, Elizabeth Schumacher found in Vienna. (28.09.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Ungarn Logo Partei Fidesz

Viktor Orban's Fidesz could need new allies after EU vote 01.05.2019

Viktor Orban and Hungary's ruling Fidesz would prefer to remain in the European People’s Party. But the prime minister has a plan, should the nationalists be deemed too extreme after the European Parliament elections.

Verona World Congress of Families Abtreibungsgegner

My Europe: Misogynists, homophobes no 'family' supporters 07.04.2019

Ahead of the EU parliamentary elections in May, right-wing forces are trying to push their ideology into the mainstream under the guise of "family values." We need to stop them, writes guest columnist Krsto Lazarevic.

Symbolfoto: Generation Identitaire, Frankreich

Suspected Christchurch shooter sent money to French group — report 04.04.2019

The suspected Christchurch Mosque shooter reportedly sent funds to a far-right French group before sending a "donation" to Austria. The Austrian far right have recently come under scrutiny for their links to the shooter.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  