Hungarians feel record-high inflation

The Hungarian government has just extended price caps on fuel and other items until July 1. Will that work against soaring prices?
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the decision sent a "strong signal of unity." However, the compromise took almost a month to reach, on a gradual ban that will not apply to pipeline imports.
Prices in Germany have increased by 7.9% this month, the highest amount since reunification.
The climate talks in Berlin are focusing not only on the war in Ukraine and Russian energy, but also how the G7 nations can take a lead on the phasing out of coal.
The last time prices rose faster was for West Germany in 1981. More than any other factor, increasing energy prices, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are fueling inflation.
