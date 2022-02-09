 Hungarians feel record-high inflation | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 31.05.2022

Business

Hungarians feel record-high inflation

The Hungarian government has just extended price caps on fuel and other items until July 1. Will that work against soaring prices?

Watch video 02:47

Read also

EU leaders hail 'solidarity' in compromise on Russia oil ban after summit

EU leaders hail 'solidarity' in compromise on Russia oil ban after summit 31.05.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the decision sent a "strong signal of unity." However, the compromise took almost a month to reach, on a gradual ban that will not apply to pipeline imports.

shoppers are seen at a vegetable stall at Carlstadt in Duesseldorf, Germany on April 14, 2022 as inflation rate hits at 7,3 % in March 2022 (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto)

German inflation rate jumps to 7.9% in May 30.05.2022

Prices in Germany have increased by 7.9% this month, the highest amount since reunification.

German Economy and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck answers the employees' questions at PCK oil refinery in Schwedt/Oder, Germany May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

G7: Germany urges leading role in coal phaseout 26.05.2022

The climate talks in Berlin are focusing not only on the war in Ukraine and Russian energy, but also how the G7 nations can take a lead on the phasing out of coal.

Stromzähler in einem Strom Kasten in einem Privathaus, Steigende Energie Preise

German inflation hits 4-decade high for single month 28.04.2022

The last time prices rose faster was for West Germany in 1981. More than any other factor, increasing energy prices, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are fueling inflation.