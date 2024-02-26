Hungarian parliament approves Sweden's NATO accession

PoliticsSwedenHungarian parliament approves Sweden's NATO accessionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsSwedenRalph Martin02/26/2024February 26, 2024Hungary's parliament has voted to ratify Sweden's NATO accession, ending more than 18 months of delays. The vote removes the last obstacle to Sweden's membership of the Western military alliance after Turkey approved Swedish accession a month ago.https://p.dw.com/p/4cv0TAdvertisement