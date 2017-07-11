Hundreds wait onboad after Baltic ferry runs aground, 'situation stable'

The Finland-based Viking Line Group said its 331 passengers, served by a crew of 98, were spending Saturday night aboard the Viking Grace ferry "until the wind dies down."

Divers had inspected the hull of the vessel and the situation on board was "calm." Passengers, offered dinner, would "spend the night on board" and "leave the ferry tomorrow," the company said Saturday evening.

The Viking Grace stuck rocks in a narrow passage amid wind gusts, mid-afternoon Saturday, local time, before its scheduledbrief call at Mariehamn, the main port town of Finland's autonomous Aland archipelago.

The daytime voyage from Turku, Finland, to Stockholm normally takes about 10 hours, including the brief stop at Mariehamn.

"The ship's situation is stable. On Sunday, we will tell the passengers which ship they can take to return to Sweden and Finland," said the company based in Mariehamn.

"Firmly grounded, no leaks," the Finnish coast guard had tweeted.

Storm warning, larger ship

The Viking Grace, listed with capacity for up to 2,800 passengers and 500 vehicles, had been deployed Saturday because of a storm warning, instead of a smaller less sturdy vessel, Viking Line told the AFP news agency.

Passenger numbers had been kept low due to COVID-19 travel precautions.

Commissioned in 2013, the shipping company on its website highlights the vessel's "modern" liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel system and a 24-meter-high rotor sail designed to produce "thrust from wind."

Shallow waters, narrow passages

Last September, another Viking Line ferry, the Amorella, also ran aground in the archipelago and passengers had to be evacuated from the ship.

The archipelago has shallow waters and narrow passages tricky to navigate.

Memories of 1994 Estonia disaster

News of Baltic ferries in trouble reawakens grim memories of the nighttime Estonia ferry disaster in September 1994.

Crossing from Tallinn, Estonia, to Stockholm, the ferry Estonia sank, costing 852 lives, mostly Swedish, making it the second-deadliest peacetime sinking of a European ship — after the Titanic disaster of 1912.

In 1997, an investigation found that the Estonia's bow door locks had failed in a storm.

But, new underwater footage broadcast earlier this year showed a hole in the ship's hull.

ipj/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)