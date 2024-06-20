Hundreds reported dead from Hajj heatwave in Mecca

Nature and EnvironmentSaudi ArabiaHundreds reported dead from Hajj heatwave in MeccaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentSaudi ArabiaSteven Gislam06/20/2024June 20, 2024A searing heatwave in Saudi Arabia has led to the deaths of over 1,000 people in the city of Mecca during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, as temperatures rose above fifty degrees Celsius. The Hajj is one of the largest gatherings of people in the world.https://p.dw.com/p/4hIe7Advertisement