Hundreds reported dead from Hajj heatwave in Mecca

Steven Gislam
June 20, 2024

A searing heatwave in Saudi Arabia has led to the deaths of over 1,000 people in the city of Mecca during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, as temperatures rose above fifty degrees Celsius. The Hajj is one of the largest gatherings of people in the world.

