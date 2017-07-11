Hundreds of tourists turned back from German state over COVID restrictions

Hundreds of people visiting the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern over the Easter holiday weekend have been asked to leave by authorities after they failed to present a valid reason for their stay, local police said on Saturday.

The northern state, known for its Baltic Sea coastline, is a popular tourist destination, particularly among day-trippers.

A total of 343 people in 189 vehicles were expelled from the state on Good Friday, while 193 people were asked the leave on Saturday after officers checked 91 vehicles in Neubrandenburg in Mecklenburg Lake District, the police said.

"Overall, the people who were turned away behaved in a cooperative and friendly manner. A total of 790 vehicles were checked," they said.

The police further urged "all citizens to observe the current coronavirus regulations in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and refer in particular to the existing restrictions and hygiene regulations."

Tourism, even as a day trip, is not permitted in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern as part of the coronavirus restrictions. However, visits to members of immediate family, such as parents and children, are allowed.

10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Never-ending Promenades The bathing resort of Ahlbeck is one of three "imperial spas" on the island of Usedom, where German Emperor Wilhelm II was already known to seek relaxation in a beach chair. Past the historic Seebrücke pier Europe's longest sea promenade leads 12 kilometers (7.8 miles) to Heringsdorf, Bansin and even across the border to the sea resort of Świnoujście (Swinemünde) in Poland.

10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Historical setting On Usedom, the village of Peenemünde came to prominence during the Second World War, as the place where Nazi Germany tested missiles and rockets, including the V-2. Thousands of slave laborers were killed working on the weapons program, which saw the world's first ever rocket launched in October 1942. The birthplace of modern rocket science is today displayed at the Historical Technical Museum.

10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Summer residences Like Usedom, the sea-front of the spa towns on Rügen are lined with hotels and villas in the typical resort architecture. Back in the 19th century Germany's biggest island was already a popular holiday destination for the nobility. The sea resort of Binz still shines with white fronted houses with facades decorated with extravagant stucco and delicately carved wooden terraces.

10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania A beacon by the sea Hanseatic towns like Stralsund represent a maritime tradition of sea faring and trading. The old town center with its red brick churches has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2002. Standing out in all that red is the white building of the Ozeaneum, the German Baltic Sea museum. Those who enjoy sailing set off from here to reach to the Baltic sea islands of Rügen and Hiddensee.

10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania An inspiration to artists The Fischland-Darß peninsular is a small strip of land in the Baltic Sea. Some 100 years ago artists founded a colony in the fishing village of Ahrenshoop. Painting outdoors surrounded by an impressive landscape was very en vogue in Europe's then young modern art scene. On their canvases, artists captured nature, light and their emotional responses to it all.

10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Land of a thousand lakes The Mecklenburg Lake District is located only an hour's drive south from the Baltic Sea coast. The region is home to Lake Müritz, Germany's biggest inland lake, making it a paradise for water sports fans as well as nature lovers. From the town of Waren you can catch a boat or bus tour of the Müritz National Park. From here canoeists can even paddle all the way to Berlin or Hamburg.

10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Waterways Müritz National Park is home to over 700 sorts of fern and flowering plants as well as some 800 types of butterflies and 43 dragonfly species. This nature reserve is famous for its white-tailed sea eagles and ospreys. Thousands of cranes also roost here in the spring and fall. The best way for visitors to discover this unspoiled nature is by canoe.

10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Manor farms For generations Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has served as Germany's granary. Agriculture dominates this sparsely populated landscape. As a result there are hundreds of old manor farm houses, often resembling castles. In the past they used to belong to Mecklenburg nobility, these days they often serve as very comfortable holiday homes.

10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Holidaying on horseback Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's horse breeding traditions date back to the 12th century. In Bad Doberan, mainland Europe's first racecourse was opened in 1823. Horse riding fans will find a choice of horse ranches to spend their holidays with their own or a rented horse. From October until Easter they are even allowed ride on the Baltic Sea beaches.

10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Schwerin Palace In the 19th century grand dukes of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania had an impressive palatial home built in today's state capital, Schwerin. Since late 1990, the feudal building is once again a seat of government, serving as the seat of the regional state assembly. The picturesque location on an island makes the palace an unmistakable landmark of the city. Author: Ille Simon



Unscheduled vaccination day

An unscheduled vaccination drive took place on Saturday in Mecklenburg Lake District.

People over the age of 60 could receive COVID-19 shots at vaccination centers in Neubrandenburg and Waren without an appointment. However, there was often a waiting time of more than an hour.

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has received around 312,000 vaccine doses so far, according to the health ministry.

The state recorded 110 new infections on Saturday, 198 less than the previous day, according to the State Office for Health and Social Affairs.

Four people died of coronavirus the same day, bringing the total fatalities in the state to 875.

Nationwide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 12,196 on Sunday, with a total of 2,885,386 infections, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

The reported death toll rose by 68 to 76,963, the tally showed.

adi/aw (dpa)