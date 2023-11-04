  1. Skip to content
Hundreds of migrants rescued off Spain's Canary Islands

November 4, 2023

Four people have died after the Spanish coast guard intercepted four boats on Friday night and Saturday morning. The Canary Islands is becoming an increasingly popular migration route into Europe.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YPP6
A Spanish coast guard boat approaching a small boat loaded with migrants
Spain's coast guard intercepted four boats on Friday night and Saturday morningImage: H.Bilbao/Europa Press/ABACA/picture alliance

Four migrants have died and more than 700 others were rescued from boats off the Canary Islands, Spanish emergency services said on Saturday.

Authorities intercepted two boats carrying a total of 254 people on Friday evening.

A third boat carrying 238 people was intercepted at dawn on Saturday and a fourth vessel carrying 247 people was intercepted on Saturday morning.

Most of the migrants were found to be in good health.

However, the Spanish coast guard found two dead bodies during the rescues. Two more migrants also died later in hospital.

A small boat loaded with migrants at night
Most of the migrants were found to be in good healthImage: H.Bilbao/Europa Press/ABACA/picture alliance

Migrant arrivals in Canary Islands near all-time high

Spain’s Canary Islands lie around 100 km (60 miles) off the west coast of Africa.

The archipelago has become a popular route into Europe for migrants amid tighter border controls in the Mediterranean.

On Thursday, Spain’s Interior Ministry said the number of undocumented migrants arriving in the Canary Islands so far this year increased 111% year-on-year to 30,705.

That figure is nearing the all-time high of 31,678 undocumented migrants recorded in 2006.

zc/jcg (Reuters, AFP)

