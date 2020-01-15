 Hundreds of migrants ford river from Guatemala to Mexico | News | DW | 20.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hundreds of migrants ford river from Guatemala to Mexico

Hundreds of Central Americans have waded across a river into southern Mexico, amid tear gas shot by National Guard troops. The migrants pose a challenge to Mexico's efforts to curb migration in the face of US sanctions.

Central American migrants holding Honduras' national flag stand on the legal border crossing bridge over the Suchiate River (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Castillo)

Hundreds of Central American migrants have waded across a river from Guatemala into southern Mexico, spurring clashes with security forces and prompting National Guard troops to fire tear gas.

The migrants, part of a larger group of around 3,500, gathered on the Guatemalan side of the Suchiate River, which divides the two countries, at dawn on Monday. They demanded that migration authorities allow them to continue their journey to the United States, presenting another challenge to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his efforts to curb migration at the request of the Trump administration.

Read moreMexico detains hundreds of Central Americans in migrant caravan

Migrants cross the Suchiate River by foot from Tucun Uman, Guatemala, into Mexico on Monday. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Castillo)

Migrants waded across the Suchiate River, shielding themselves from tear gas

The migrants later moved off the border bridge and toward the river, although officials told them they could not pass into the country.

People ran from side to side along the riverbank, kicking up dust and trying to move past the troops.  Others, with shirts tied around their faces to protect them from the tear gas, also threw rocks at the guards.

At least 2,000 migrants had been camped in the Guatemalan border town of Tecun Uman, across from Ciudad Hidalgo on the Mexican side.

Read moreLatin America: A year of movement

High stakes for Mexico

According to the Guatemalan government, at least 4,000 people have entered the country from Honduras since last Wednesday. The surge comes amid heavy pressure placed on Mexico by Washington to stem the flow of migration into the US. Last year, the Trump administration threatened to impose steep tariffs on Mexico if it did not do more to tackle the issue.

Watch video 01:30

Tariffs off the table in immigration deal

Earlier groups of migrants have been able to persuade authorities to allow them to make the border crossing, either on humanitarian grounds or through the use of force.

Read moreProtesting asylum-seekers block US-Mexico border bridge 

Mexico has agreed to allow some of the migrants to start jobs in the southern part of the country. However, only 1,000 took the offer due to widespread fears of deportation. It was unclear what kind of work the migrants might be offered.

"In the majority of cases, once the particular migration situation has been reviewed, assisted returns will be carried out to their countries of origin, assuming that their situation warrants it," Mexico's Interior Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, referring to the 1,000 migrants.

In October 2018, a caravan of more than 5,000 migrants tried to cross through the southern Mexico border, in an event which US President Donald Trump dubbed an "invasion."

lc/cmk (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Mexico: When drug violence 'turns into terrorism'

The government has no strategy against drug cartels and society has come to expect escalating violence. There is no longer a line that separates terrorism and organized crime in Mexico, writes Anabel Hernandez. (15.11.2019)  

US mass deportations would lead to 'tremendous human rights abuses'

Grace Meng from Human Rights Watch told DW that even though recent immigration raids in US cities weren't as extensive as planned, they still struck fear in migrant communities. She also criticized new US asylum policy. (15.07.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Migrant father and daughter drown trying to reach US  

Tariffs off the table in immigration deal  

Related content

Guatemala: Amtsantritt Alejandro Giammattei

Guatemala swears in Alejandro Giammattei as president 15.01.2020

Alejandro Giammattei has been sworn in as Guatemala's new president, replacing President Jimmy Morales. The former surgeon and prison chief won the presidency in August with a "tough-on-crime" platform.

USA und China unterzeichnen in Handelsstreit Teilabkommen

Phase one agreement aside, could the trade war future mean choosing China or the US? 15.01.2020

China and the US have done a deal. But a longer-term view suggests trade tensions between the pair will only grow. What will that mean for the network of nations trading extensively with both?

Mexiko: Präsident Lopez Obrador

Mexico pushes for dialogue in response to Trump's tariff threat 01.06.2019

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he did not want a confrontation with the United States. Some 80 percent of the Mexico's exports are sent to the US and would be hit hard by fresh tariffs.

Advertisement