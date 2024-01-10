  1. Skip to content
Hundreds missing in US after deadly Hurricane Helene

Kaukab Shairani
October 1, 2024

Hundreds of people are still missing in the United States after Hurricane Helene battered the country's southeast. At least 130 people have been confirmed dead so far. Rescue teams are still trying to reach those stranded.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lGt9
Kaukab Shairani looks into the camera
Kaukab Shairani DW reporter and editor
