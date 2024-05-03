Humankind’s Most Valuable Machine - The ISS

The International Space Station (ISS) is a unique venture. It is the largest project in space the world has ever seen.

Since its first component was launched into orbit on 20 November, 1998, the ISS has experienced both highs and lows.

This documentary explores the singular historical situation that made the construction of the ISS possible and hears firsthand from crew members from various nations. It sheds light on the challenges that ISS crews have faced over the years, such as the fact that, for a long time, female astronauts were unable to carry out space walks because there were no suitable space suits available for women. The films also shows how space can be deeply affected by political crises, as events such as the war in Ukraine have been felt in the confined spaces of the ISS.

The International Space Station ISS Image: Roscosmos State Space Corporation/AP/picture alliance

Nonetheless, the International Space Station is proof that nations can work together towards incredible common goals - not for nothing has it been called "humankind’s most valuable machine”. But the end fast approaching. The project was supposed to end in 2024, until the US government agreed to continue operating the ISS until 2030. In 2031, the space station is due to be brought back to Earth using a controlled process of de-orbiting.

