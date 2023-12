12/01/2023 December 1, 2023

Juliette Touma from UNRWA warns that the humanitarian situation in Gaza will deteriorate fast after the fighting there has resumed. Shelters in Southern Gaza are already overcrowded, she says. Aid centers have restocked during the ceasefire but supplies are running out fast. UNRWA therefore urgently asks for aid transports to resume again. ‘Aid must continue to flow into the Gaza strip’ she says.