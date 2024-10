Michael Okwu

10/06/2024 October 6, 2024

As the IDF and Hezbollah reportedly engage in heavy fighting in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese capital is struggling under Israeli airstrikes and daily arrivals of displaced people. This comes ahead of the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas terror attacks that sparked the Gaza war. DW reporter Michael Okwu spoke with journalist Stella Männer in Beirut.