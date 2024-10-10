Humanitarian crisis looms as violence escalates in Lebanon

ConflictsMiddle EastHumanitarian crisis looms as violence escalates in LebanonTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle East10/10/2024October 10, 2024Several people were killed in the latest strikes as Israel and Hezbollah traded missile fire. Concerns have grown since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Lebanon could face destruction on the same scale as Gaza.https://p.dw.com/p/4lb2ZAdvertisement