Humanitarian crisis looms as violence escalates in Lebanon

October 10, 2024

Several people were killed in the latest strikes as Israel and Hezbollah traded missile fire. Concerns have grown since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Lebanon could face destruction on the same scale as Gaza.

Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
Two Palestinian youths use a makeshift wheeled cart to haul water in Rafah

Aid agencies concerned about Gaza water supplies

In the city of Rafah, over a million displaced Palestinians are struggling to access even the basic needs for survival.
ConflictsFebruary 21, 202401:55 min
Vorschaubild für die Reihe Mapped Out

Why Iran and Israel are enemies

The attack on Iran's embassy and launch of drones against Israel escalated tensions. "Mapped Out" examines the conflict.
ConflictsDecember 1, 202313:29 min
Vorschaubild Quixplainer Iran

What is the so called 'Axis of resistance'

Iran has built up what it calls an “axis of resistance” – a network of Iranian-backed militias across the Middle East.
ConflictsOctober 9, 202400:56 min
A man carries his bicycle over debris as three others run along

Civilians suffer as war in Lebanon expands

Israel's airstrikes targeting the Hezbollah militant group are trheatening livelihoods and forcing many to flee.
ConflictsOctober 8, 202402:37 min
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen next to an Israeli flag

What might Israel's retaliation look like?

The country has promised a forceful response after a massive Iranian missile attack last week.
ConflictsOctober 8, 202402:12 min
NATO's new Secretary General Mark Rutte seen at a ceremony to mark the end of Jens Stoltenberg's term as head of the alliance

Mark Rutte takes over as NATO secretary general

The new head of NATO says keeping up support for Ukraine is a top priority for the alliance.
ConflictsOctober 1, 202402:42 min
DW "To the Point" Sendungslogo englisch

Long-range weapons for Ukraine: Putin's red line?

Long-range weapons for Ukraine: Why is the West hesitating?
ConflictsSeptember 19, 202426:04 min
DW Dokumentation | Der heimtückischeTod - Der schwierige Kampf gegen Landminen

Invisible enemy — The fight to eliminate landmines

More than 160 countries have signed what’s known as the Ottawa Treaty.
ConflictsSeptember 13, 202442:34 min
