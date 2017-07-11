Human Rights Watch: IOC's Thomas Back helped spread 'China's lies'

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has heavily criticized the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and world football's governing body FIFA over which countries host their major sporting events, German media reported on Wednesday.

"It has become worse. I have never seen an IOC president pander so insanely as Thomas Bach," HRW's Germany director Wenzel Michalski told news agency DPA, referring to the recent Winter Olympics held in Beijing.

"He offered himself up as a substitute government spokesman and participated in spreading China's lies," Michalski said.

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino's decision to move to Qatar before it hosts this year's World Cup has also come under scrutiny.

"That he moves to Qatar, what kind of a signal is that?" Michalski said.

Qatar's World Cup of shame — Amnesty

Qatar is set to host FIFA's showpiece event from November 21 to December 18 but has been criticized over its human rights record and the conditions for foreign workers.

Rights groups have alleged that thousands of workers have died constructing the facilities in order to hold the tournament.

Over the past decade, Qatar has failed to explain up to 70% of migrant worker deaths, an Amnesty International report revealed last year.

Amnesty have described the upcoming event as one of "shame" as migrants from Bangladesh, India and Nepal working on the refurbishment of the showcase Khalifa Stadium have been "abused and exploited – while FIFA makes huge profits."

FIFA 'out of step with the times'

As a result, HRW's Michalski said FIFA President Infantino is "out of step with the times" and suggested "we need a rethink in how major events are awarded."

Michalski doesn't hold out much hope while Infantino and the IOC'S Bach remain at the helm.

"I don't see that happening at all with big association bosses from FIFA and the IOC. If the Olympics or bigger tournaments again take place in countries where human rights guidelines play no role, then all is lost and alternatives to FIFA and the IOC will have to be found. Then these organizations will have shown that they have lost their right to exist," he said.

DPA material contributed to this report.

Edited by: Kieran Burke