Human rights group faults Europe's migrant detention centers

MigrationEuropeHuman rights group faults Europe's migrant detention centersIn its latest report, the Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) has raised concerns over the treatment and conditions migrants, including asylum seekers, face when being held in migrant detention centers in Europe.