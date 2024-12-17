  1. Skip to content
Human rights central Syria's future: Volker Türk, UNHRC

Tina Gerhäusser
December 17, 2024

On the sidelines of the Equal Rights Coalition Conference in Berlin, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk speaks to DW about human rights in Syria, but also about the pushback regarding LGBTQI+ rights worldwide.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oFWq
Members of the Human Rights Council during a special session devoted to Sudan

Can the UN still protect human rights?

Fewer and fewer members of the UN Human Rights Council are known for protecting human rights within their own borders.
Human RightsDecember 11, 202301:46 min
