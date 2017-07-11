Human remains found during search for British journalist and Brazilian guide

Human remains have been discovered during the search for British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, Brazil's Justice Minister said on Wednesday.

"I have just been informed by the federal police that human remains were found at the site where excavations were being carried out. They will undergo forensic analysis. Later today, those responsible for the investigations will hold a press conference in Manaus," Anderson Torres said on Twitter.

Pereira, 41, and Phillips, 57, were last seen on June 5 near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia.

Suspects arrested

Brazil's federal police said Tuesday they had arrested a second suspect in connection with the disappearance of the two men in the remote area of the Amazon.

The suspect, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, is a fisherman. He is the brother of the prime suspect in the case, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, nicknamed "Pelado." Both are aged 41.

