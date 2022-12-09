Human activity 'decimating' marine life — IUCN

Global conservation body, the IUCN, says there is a "perfect storm" of human activity which is "decimating marine species" in its latest updated list of threatened species.

More than 42,000 marine species are threatened with extinction according to global conservation body, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In a statement released on Friday, the IUCN said that human activity, including illegal and unsustainable fishing, pollution, climate change and disease, were threats facing marine species.

"Today's IUCN Red List update reveals a perfect storm of unsustainable human activity decimating marine life around the globe," Dr Bruno Oberle, IUCN Director General said.

"As the world looks to the ongoing UN biodiversity conference to set the course for nature recovery, we simply cannot afford to fail," Oberle emphasized.

The updated IUCN Red List

According to the global conservation body there are now 150,388 species included on its Red List of Threatened Species — a critical indicator of the state of the world's biodiversity.

Of that number, 42,108 species are threatened with extinction. The IUCN says that of the 17,903 marine animals and plants that were assessed, over 1,550 were at risk of extinction with climate change found to be having an impact on 41% of threatened marine species.

The dugong — a large herbivore also known as the sea cow — has seen its population drop to fewer than 250 in East Africa and under 900 in New Caledonia. They have been listed as critically endangered and endangered respectively.

The greatest threats they face in East Africa are getting caught in bottom trawling operations, oil and gas exploration impacting habitat, chemical pollution and coastal developments which are damaging seagrass.

In New Caledonia they face poaching, boat injuries, agricultural run-off and pollution from mining among other threats.

Evan Trotzuk, who led the East Africa Red List assessment, said there needed to be better controls in place and scope for employment beyond fishing.

"Strengthening community-led fisheries governance and expanding work opportunities beyond fishing are key in East Africa, where marine ecosystems are fundamental to people's food security and livelihoods," said Trotzuk.

Abalone and coral also at risk

The IUCN says that 20 of the world’s 54 abalone species are now threatened with extinction in the first global Red List assessment of these species.

Abalone species are sold in expensive seafood restaurants, with unsustainable extraction and poaching seen as the primary threats. The threats are compounded by climate change, disease and pollution.

Poaching at the hands of criminal syndicates in South Africa has decimated the perlemoen abalone species.

Pillar coral which is find in various locations throughout the Caribbean has moved from vulnerable to critically endangered on the IUCN Red List. The population was found to have shrunk over 80% since 1990

"With this devastating IUCN Red List update on the status of marine species, it is clear that business as usual is no longer an option,” said Ashleigh McGovern, Vice President for the Center for Oceans at Conservation International.

kb/aw (Reuters, AFP)