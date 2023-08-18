  1. Skip to content
Huge Tenerife blaze forces mass evacuations

Lukas Lottersberger
1 hour ago

A wildfire on the Spanish island of Tenerife has burned through some 4% of the surface area and forced thousands to flee their homes. Hot, dry and windy weather is making it difficult for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VMlZ
F-16 jets being operated by the Romanian Air Force

Ukraine updates: F-16 training has begun, Kyiv says

Conflicts38 minutes ago
