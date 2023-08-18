Huge Tenerife blaze forces mass evacuations

Nature and EnvironmentSpainHuge Tenerife blaze forces mass evacuationsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentSpainLukas Lottersberger1 hour ago1 hour agoA wildfire on the Spanish island of Tenerife has burned through some 4% of the surface area and forced thousands to flee their homes. Hot, dry and windy weather is making it difficult for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.https://p.dw.com/p/4VMlZAdvertisement