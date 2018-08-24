Huge snake found in lake near Düsseldorf

Authorities have closed a recreation area in the northwestern German city of Meerbusch after a 2.5-meter snake was spotted taking a dip in a popular lake.

The reptile was first spotted in Lake Latum by surprised anglers who alerted the local authorities. Experts then identified the snake as a yellow anaconda.

Read more: The Burmese python and the fight for the Florida Everglades

The snake is non-venomous but it uses strangulation to kill its prey, meaning it could pose a risk to small animals such as cats and rabbits.

If the snake is spotted again at the lake, local authorities want to call reptile specialists from Düsseldorf's fire department to the scene.

Lake Latum, near Meerbusch, is not a swimming lake but is popular with hikers

Native to South America

Sunny weather could prove useful in the search for the snake because the reptile likes to sunbathe.

"You will probably only be able to find them when it warms up on the banks or on a log," reptile expert Sebastian Schreiner told the Rheinische Post news site.

"Anacondas are cold-blooded animals. If they get too cold, they'll come out of their hiding places; most of them lie down in the morning or somewhere in the sun," Schreiner said.

Native to South America, the yellow anaconda is a boa species and one of the largest snakes in the world.

It's unclear how the snake came to be in the lake, but one theory is that someone put it in the water.

Record-breaking snakes The most venomous snake The inland taipan produces the most toxic venom in the snake kingdom. Researchers estimate that one bite could kill more than 100 men. The taipan's venom is specially adapted to kill warm-blooded animals. It affects the nervous system, the blood and the muscles. The species lives in semi-arid regions in Australia and is strictly protected.

Record-breaking snakes The deadliest snake Though its venom only kills one out of 10 untreated people, the aggressiveness of this snake means it bites quickly and often. This is why the saw-scaled viper is considered the world's deadliest snake, killing the most people. Venomous snakes have diamond-shaped pupils, like cats. Non-venomous snakes have round pupils, like humans. But remember: there is no rule without exceptions!

Record-breaking snakes The largest snake The green anaconda is the largest snake in the world. Living in the dark, deep waters of the South American jungle, some anacondas have been reported to be up to 8.8 meters (29 feet) long. The average anaconda is only about 4 meters long. They are very robust snakes and packed with muscles which they use to kill their prey by wrapping around it and slowly suffocating it.

Record-breaking snakes Even larger The green anaconda is nothing compared to the titanoboa. This pre-historic snake was a true giant. The photo shows a python creeping over a single vertebra of titanoboa cerrejonensis discovered in Colombia. Fossils suggest titanoboas could grow up to 13 meters long and weigh 1,135 kilograms (2502 pounds). Like the green anaconda, they probably lived in or very close to water, 40 million years ago.

Record-breaking snakes The smallest snake The Barbados threadsnake is about 10 centimeters long and, according to its discoverer "about as wide as a spaghetti noodle." It feeds on termites and ant larvae and is found only on the Caribbean island of Barbados. S. Blair Hedges, a herpetologist from Pennsylvania State University, discovered the species in 2008.

Record-breaking snakes The greediest snake Snakes have a flexible lower jaw that enables them to swallow animals twice their own size. But sometimes even that is too much for them. In 2005, in the Everglades National Park in Florida, a python exploded after trying to swallow a whole alligator. The snake was found with the alligator's tail sticking out of its midsection. Seems like someone got a bit greedy.

Record-breaking snakes A master of camouflage Just a leaf? No, it's a gaboon viper. The form and color of its head resembles a leaf perfectly, enabling the ambush predator to wait patiently for prey coming by in the African rainforests. It has the longest fangs of all snakes - up to 5 centimeters (2 inches) - and is also very venomous. The snake is not at all aggressive, though. Only very few people are bitten by it.

Record-breaking snakes The sneakiest snake This guy, the scarlet kingsnake, is non-venomous. But it doesn't want other animals to know that. So it mimics the venomous coral snake which has the same tricolored pattern of black, red and white. It's a sneaky way to tell predators to get lost.

Record-breaking snakes Most water-loving snake Snakes are everywhere - you can even find them at a coral reef. Some of those sea snakes are really venomous. Unlike fish, they do not have gills and need to get up to the surface regularly to breathe. Sea snakes can grow up to 3 meters (9.8 feet), but the majority only grows up to 1.5 meters. This species, the banded sea snake, regularly returns to land to digest its food, rest and reproduce.

Record-breaking snakes Snakes that fly This snake can propel itself forward by thrusting its body up and away from a tree. That's why it is commonly known as the "flying snake." It curls itself up to resemble the form of a frisbee and glide up to 30 meters wide from tree to tree. Its biological name is Chrysopelea and it feeds on lizards, rodents, birds and even bats. But it's harmless to humans. Author: Brigitte Osterath, Sophia Wagner



law/cmk (AFP, dpa)