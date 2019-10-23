 Huge rallies kick off in Pakistan to oust PM Imran Khan | News | DW | 27.10.2019

News

Huge rallies kick off in Pakistan to oust PM Imran Khan

Pakistani PM Khan faces a tough political challenge as an anti-government march to topple his government set off on Sunday. Khan's woes have been aggravated by a deteriorating economy and accusations of bad governance.

Fazalur Rehman, head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party

Thousands of supporters of a major religious political party gathered Sunday in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi to start an anti-government march on the capital, Islamabad.

The rally was led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a powerful religious figure and head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party, who claims that Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power last year through rigged elections.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to resign. Hundreds of thousands have gathered in Karachi; what will the government do when people from across the country reach Islamabad?" he told rally participants in Karachi.

Rehman is backed by Pakistan's major opposition parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and the Pakistan People's Party headed by former president Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Read more: Opinion: Imran Khan — one year of stumbling ineptitude

The rally participants — expected to be in hundreds of thousands by the time they reach Islamabad — plan to stage a sit-in protest outside the capital, with a possibility of further rallying toward the prime minister house.

"I will announce the future course of action in Islamabad," Rehman said in Karachi.

Such "long marches" have become a common occurrence in Pakistan, with some religious organizations previously attempting to put the capital under siege and resorting to violence.

Read more: Blasphemy agreement: Is Pakistan ruled by Islamists?

Although a religious leader, Rehman is a supporter of parliamentary democracy and has served under previous governments.

Khan's 'closeness' to military generals

Mufti Abrar Ahmed, a spokesman for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, said Sunday that Rehman would lead the protesters' caravan. He lashed out against Khan, saying that the "illegitimate" government came to power through the army's support.

Although the major political parties denounced last year's general election as "rigged," they chose not to immediately launch protests. But Khan's heavy-handedness against opposition politicians and the country's deteriorating economy have given them the impetus to finally attempt to dislodge his government.

  • Imran Khan, leader of Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Affluent upbringing

    Imran Khan was born in Lahore in 1952, the son of a civil engineer. Khan grew up with his four sisters in a relatively affluent part of the city. He received a privileged education, first in his hometown and then in Worcester, England. It was there that Khan's love and talent for the game of cricket became evident. In 1972, he enrolled at Oxford University to study politics and economics.

  • Imran Khan playing cricket (Getty Images)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Pakistan cricket's blue-eyed boy

    Khan played cricket throughout his time in England and after returning to his native Pakistan in 1976, he quickly became a regular in the national team. By 1982, he was awarded the captain's armband. Khan enjoyed an illustrious career and was regarded by many as one of the best all-rounders in the world.

  • Imran Khan lifts 1992 Cricket World Cup (Getty Images/AFP/S. Dupont)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    World champion

    The ultimate high point of Khan's sporting career saw him captain Pakistan to the 1992 Cricket World Cup in Melbourne, Australia. As if his popularity couldn't get any bigger back home, Khan even took the winning wicket in the final against England.

  • Just Married - Jemima Goldsmith marries Imran Khan (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    From playboy to (thrice) married man

    Khan enjoyed hedonistic bachelor life and was a regular fixture on London's nightlife scene. However, in 1995, at age 42, he finally tied the knot to 21-year-old Jemima Goldsmith. During their nine-year marriage, the famous couple provided plenty of fodder for the British and Pakistani tabloids. Despite separating in 2004, Goldsmith has remained a vocal supporter of Khan's politics.

  • Ex-Cricket-Star Imran Khan campaigns ahead of the 1997 election (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Khan enters politics

    Khan wasted little time after retiring from cricket in 1994. Just two years later he entered Pakistani politics and founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. However, his popularity was slow to carry over from cricket into politics. In the 1997 general elections, his PTI party failed to win a single seat.

  • Imran Khan at a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistan (AP)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Political activist

    Khan remained active in politics over the next decades. In 1999, he supported General Pervez Musharraf's military coup, only to later turn against Musharraf ahead of the 2007 presidential election. Khan was subsequently placed under house arrest and even spent a few days in prison. However, his supporter base continued to grow, and by 2013 he became a key candidate in the general elections.

  • Supporters of Imran Khan celebrate the PTI's regional victory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arab)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    2013: Khan's political breakthrough

    The PTI made substantial gains in the 2013 election, claiming 30 parliamentary seats and finishing second behind the Pakistan Muslim League. The party became the main opposition in the key provinces of Punjab and Sindh. However, its greatest feat was winning its first province in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

  • Imran Khan at a political rally (Getty Images)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    "Taliban Khan"

    Khan has often been the butt of jokes for his pacifist stance towards terrorism in the region. He earned the moniker "Taliban Khan" for claiming that the only way to achieve peace with the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan was through negotiation. Khan was also a vocal critic of US drones strikes on Pakistan and has promised to disengage Pakistan from America's conflicts in the Middle East.

  • Imran Khan's marriage to Bushra Manika (PIT)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Two more marriages

    Since his divorce from Goldsmith in 2004, Khan has remarried twice. In January 2015, Khan announced his marriage to British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khanm although just 10 months later the couple said they were filing for divorce. In February 2018, Khan married his third wife, Bushra Manika (pictured front row, second from the left), whom he describes as his spiritual adviser.

  • Imran Khan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Making waves in 2018

    By 2018, Khan's PTI were among the favorites going into the general election. Campaigning on a populist platform, Khan pledged to break away from Pakistan's corrupt legacy. His plans include a poverty reduction program similar to that seen in China. This would see the establishment of an "Islamic welfare state," the creation of 10 million jobs and construction of 5 million homes for the poor.

  • Imran Khan supporters celebrate PTI's election victory (Getty Images/A.Ali)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister?

    Prime Minister Imran Khan

    Khan completed his journey from all-star cricketer to political leader on July 26, 2018. With most votes counted, the PTI is expected win up to 119 seats in Pakistan's 272-seat parliament. "I started this struggle 22 years ago and today I have been given a chance to fulfill what I dreamed for the country," Khan said in a televised speech. "We will run Pakistan like it's never been run before."

    Author: David Martin


Khan has been accused of receiving indirect support from the country's powerful military — a claim denied by both Khan and the army. Sharif's supporters say their party was not given a level playing field in the run-up to the July 2018 elections, with the judiciary exclusively targeting PML-N officials and the caretaker government unleashing a massive crackdown on PML-N activists.

Talking to local journalists earlier this week, Khan said the army fully backs him against the opposition's attempts to oust him.

Read more: Imran Khan: A new hope or divisive force for Pakistan?

Economic woes

Khan came to power after winning a simple majority in the 2018 parliamentary polls on promises to improve the country's economy and provide jobs. But his critics say he has so far not been able to honor his commitment to the masses.

Read more: Ishaq Dar: Pakistani PM Imran Khan 'responsible for current economic mess'

Although Khan launched an austerity drive to reduce government expenses, critics say the move has been largely superficial, as the PM's team has no real economic plan to fix Pakistan's serious structural issues.

With inflation climbing to 8%, the rupee losing a third of its value over the past year, and foreign exchange reserves barely enough to cover two months of imports, Khan's government was forced to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in May for a bailout package.

The IMF's tough bailout conditions have been unpopular, and analysts say the opposition is now ready to use the "public anger" to remove Khan from power.

Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro, a JUI-F official, recently said that a World Economic Forum report found a 3% increase in corruption since Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party came to power.

"The economy has nosedived, prices of essential commodities are touching new heights and people are living in abject poverty. So it is necessary to send him [Prime Minister Khan] packing," Soomro told local media.

Watch video 03:32

Pakistan military accused of interfering ahead of vote

