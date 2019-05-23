 Huge cruise ship in Venice hits quay and boat | News | DW | 02.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Huge cruise ship in Venice hits quay and boat

The ship lost control before docking in Venice's San Basilio terminal, crashing into the wharf and hitting a tourist boat, according to Italian media. At least two boat passengers sustained minor injuries.

A damaged tourist boat after it was hit by MSC Opera in Venice

An amateur video posted on Twitter showed tourists running away and some falling into the water as the 65,591-ton MSC Opera cruise ship rammed into a parked tourist boat on the Giudecca canal in Venice on Sunday.

According to La Repubblica newspaper, the 274-meter (902-foot) long cruise ship crashed into the smaller Michelangelo tourist boat as it lost control before docking in San Basilio-Zattere terminal in the ancient lagoon city in Italy.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro confirmed on Twitter that a ship had rammed into the wharf.

Local media said that at least two of the smaller boat's passengers sustained minor injuries.

The Geneva-based MSC Cruises said the ship experienced a mechanical problem as it was docking.

The Opera was built 15 years ago and has a capacity for 2,679 passengers in 1,071 cabins.

The accident took place on the Giudecca canal in the city center. For many years, local authorities have been debating whether cruise ships should be allowed access to the waterways because of potential environmental damage.

The local Corriere della Sera newspaper said the crash may have taken place after a cable from a tug boat broke. The 54-meter high ship's momentum and the current then brought the ship into the quay.

Venice is one of the most-visited European cities. In May, the city administration imposed an entry free for millions of day trippers in order to keep the city clean and less crowded.

Read more: Hungary orders arrest of Danube cruise captain after crash

shs/jm  (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Venice imposes entry fee for day-trippers

From May, millions of day trippers to Italy's ancient, lagoon city will have to pay an entry fee. The price is set to double in 2020 and be used to keep the ancient islands clean. (28.02.2019)  

Hungary orders arrest of Danube cruise captain after crash

A court in Budapest has ordered the captain of a Viking ship be formally arrested over a boat crash that left seven South Koreans dead. More than 20 people remain missing. (01.06.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Biennale Venedig 2019 | Banksy | Venice in Oil

Banksy: Street artist credited with fringe Venice Biennale artwork 23.05.2019

A video posted on the Instagram account of the ever-elusive British artist Banksy documents a new installation showing a controversial huge cruise ship docking in Venice's lagoon. It appears to be the artist's own work.

Italien, Venedig: Beginn von Karneval

Venice imposes entry fee for day-trippers 28.02.2019

From May, millions of day trippers to Italy's ancient, lagoon city will have to pay an entry fee. The price is set to double in 2020 and be used to keep the ancient islands clean.

Ungarn Danube Fluss Polizeiboot Suche

Hungary: Several dead, missing after boat sinks on the Danube 30.05.2019

At least seven people have died and 21 others are missing after a Hungarian sightseeing boat capsized on the Danube River in Budapest. Most of the passengers were tourists from South Korea.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  