Huge cruise ship in Venice hits quay and boat

An amateur video posted on Twitter showed tourists running away and some falling into the water as the 65,591-ton MSC Opera cruise ship rammed into a parked tourist boat on the Giudecca canal in Venice on Sunday.

According to La Repubblica newspaper, the 274-meter (902-foot) long cruise ship crashed into the smaller Michelangelo tourist boat as it lost control before docking in San Basilio-Zattere terminal in the ancient lagoon city in Italy.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro confirmed on Twitter that a ship had rammed into the wharf.

Local media said that at least two of the smaller boat's passengers sustained minor injuries.

The Geneva-based MSC Cruises said the ship experienced a mechanical problem as it was docking.

The Opera was built 15 years ago and has a capacity for 2,679 passengers in 1,071 cabins.

The accident took place on the Giudecca canal in the city center. For many years, local authorities have been debating whether cruise ships should be allowed access to the waterways because of potential environmental damage.

The local Corriere della Sera newspaper said the crash may have taken place after a cable from a tug boat broke. The 54-meter high ship's momentum and the current then brought the ship into the quay.

Venice is one of the most-visited European cities. In May, the city administration imposed an entry free for millions of day trippers in order to keep the city clean and less crowded.

shs/jm (AFP, AP, dpa)

