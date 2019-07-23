Huawei boasts growth despite US blacklist

Amid US efforts to isolate the company, Huawei has benefited from new 5G contracts and millions of smartphone sales. But the company's chairman made clear that it "may affect the pace of our growth in the short term."
Chinese technology giant Huawei on Tuesday said revenue grew by 23.2% during the first half of the year despite broad US restrictions.
"Given the foundation we laid in the first half of the year, we continue to see growth even after we were added to the entity list," said Huawei Chairman Liang Hua. "That's not to say we don't have difficulties ahead. We do, and they may affect the pace of our growth in the short term."
In May, US President Donald Trump placed Huawei on a "foreign adversaries" blacklist, denying it access to domestic markets and restricting US companies from engaging in commercial activities with it.
The White House later offered a 90-day reprieve for restrictions on conducting business with some US companies as part of confidence-building measures in the run-up to fresh trade talks with China.
Read more: China keeps global tech leadership firmly in sight
Gains despite 'hysteria'
Huawei's Liang said the company has "not stopped one day of production" although smartphone sales dipped following the US blacklist threat. During the first half of this year, the company sold 118 million units, up 24% compared to 2018.
He noted that Huawei's rollout of 5G products had not been affected. Even after the ban, the company won 11 5G contracts.
Huawei's involvement in developing 5G networks in Europe and elsewhere in the world has come under heavy scrutiny from US authorities, who allege the technology giant offers Chinese intelligence agencies backdoor access to its systems.
The Chinese government has lashed out at US efforts to isolate Huawei and other telecommunications companies, describing it as Western "hysteria."
The German government had previously sought to limit Huawei's access to bidding on its 5G infrastructure. But Berlin later pledged against enacting a similar ban against the Chinese company.
Read more: Opinion: Huawei's 5G plan for Germany is a bad deal
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)
The Trump administration has eased some trade restrictions on Huawei, allowing the Chinese tech giant to continue doing business with US firms for another 90 days. Huawei's founder has warned conflict is "inevitable." (21.05.2019)
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, on a visit to China, told Huawei's CEO that all operators must fulfill security requirements. Germany has stood out against US pressure to ban the company from 5G deals. (21.06.2019)
China has toned down any reference to its MIC25 plan of seeking global technological supremacy in a number of core industries. But a new Merics study points out the Asian giant hasn't moved an inch away from its quest. (02.07.2019)
China does everything it can to block access to information, particularly from the foreign press. So letting a Chinese firm build Germany's 5G network is naive, to say the least, says DW Director General Peter Limbourg. (09.07.2019)
President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over a perceived espionage threat. US firms could be barred from using foreign telecoms that could pose a threat, a move apparently aimed at China's Huawei. (16.05.2019)
China's economic woes are hurting its regional neighbors from Seoul to Singapore and Donald Trump's trade war is only partly to blame. Even North Korea's economy has seen the worst contraction in decades. (25.07.2019)
China is set to connect developing countries in Asia and Africa with next-generation 5G technology, while companies in the West fall behind. But can Beijing be trusted with the future of the internet? (26.04.2019)
Germany, France and the Netherlands have said they will not block Huawei from participating in the expansion of national 5G networks. The US fears that China could use Huawei equipment for spying. (16.05.2019)