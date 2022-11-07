World Cup: Qatar lashes out at German 'double standards'

Two weeks ahead of the kickoff of the World Cup in Doha, Qatar's foreign minister has complained of Germany's 'double standards' in perceived criticism of Qatar's hosting of the event.

The foreign minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, has criticized what he calls Germany's "double standards" when it comes to criticism of his country's hosting of the upcoming World Cup.

His remarks in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) came after German interior minister Nancy Faeser called on for World Cup tournaments to be awarded according to certain standards, such as "compliance with human rights and principles of sustainability" - comments perceived to be a swipe at Qatar.

"It is unfortunate when politicians try to make their mark and score points at our expense," Al Thani told the FAZ. "We are annoyed by the double standards."

Elaborating, he claimed that different German standards apply to football than to energy policy:

"On the one hand, the German population is misinformed by government politicians. On the other hand, the government has no problem with Qatar when it comes to energy partnerships and investments .. or the rescue of German citizens from Afghanistan."

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, pictured at a recent event in Qatar for women in football, has said her comments perceived as critical of Qatar were ''misinterpreted'' Image: Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture alliance

The Qatari foreign minister's office had already summoned the German ambassador to Qatar to complain of Faeser's comments, which were broadcast on German public television station ARD. And Faeser herself seemed to walk back those comments, saying later that they were "misinterpreted."

Qatar has been intensely criticized by human rights groups and others for the alleged mistreatment of migrant workers, especially those employed on construction sites linked to the World Cup, as well as alleged mistreatment of its LGBTQ community.

There have been vocal calls within German football to "Boycott Qatar 2022," with massive banners on display at Bundesliga matches this weekend.

Al Thani said in his interview with FAZ: "Qatar has been open to constructive criticism of its foreign labor laws. We have our doors open for non-governmental organizations and international human rights organizations."

Qatari security has 'clear instructions'

Regarding possible unrest at, or outside of, World Cup venues, Al Thani said Qatari security forces "are prepared for countless scenarios … be it drunk football fans or demonstrations by LGBT activists."

Only foreign visitors with tickets to the games will be allowed into Qatar during the group stage of the tournament. That will change after December 2, when teams are whittled down to 16 and knockout rounds begin.

Security forces have "clear instructions to intervene only if a fan's safety is endangered because of violence," Al Thani said.

''We have repeated from the highest level that everyone is welcome and that nobody is discriminated against."

When asked why he thinks Qatar is so controversial as a host, Al Thani accused critics of racism.

"It seems difficult for some to accept that a small country, a small Arab country, should be allowed to host the World Cup," he opined.

"Racist stereotypes appear again and again. But that is not the case everywhere for a long time. There are fewer than ten countries from which such sharp criticism comes. The rest of the world is happy with us."

