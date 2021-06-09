 6 ′fruity′ German expressions | Meet the Germans | DW | 09.06.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

6 'fruity' German expressions

You'll probably need to bite in the sour apple to learn German properly! Here are different German expressions involving fruit to tickle your taste buds.

  • Close-up of bowl of cherries with cherry trees and ladders in the background.

    German expressions with 'fruit'

    Mit dem ist nicht gut Kirschen essen

    "Mit dem ist nicht gut Kirschen essen" literally translates as "you can't eat cherries easily with him [that person]." What it connotes is that it's not easy getting along with a particular person, and that things can be messy.

  • Plums hanging from a tree.

    German expressions with 'fruit'

    Eine Pflaume sein

    It's an insult if you don't know the person well or say it with a harsh tone of voice: calling someone a "plum" or "prune." It implies that even if there isn't much risk involved, someone lacks the confidence to attempt something. We might say in English "silly goat!" Or among friends, especially young people, jokingly saying: "You loser! " — meaning you've done something stupid.

  • Woman holding up an apple higher in one hand, and holding a pear in the other.

    German expressions with 'fruit'

    Äpfel mit Birnen verwechseln

    While the recommendation in English is to avoid comparing apples with oranges, in German, the saying is "mixing up apples with pears." They're all fruit, but they still shouldn't be confused.

  • Little girl biting into a green apple.

    German expressions with 'fruit'

    In den sauren Apfel beißen

    Not the most pleasant of prospects: having to "bite into the sour apple." It means you have to just deal with an unpleasant situation, do something even if you don't like it, since it has to be done. You grin and bear it.

  • Lemons and limes with sage leaves.

    German expressions with 'fruit'

    Jemanden wie eine Zitrone ausquetschen

    It's such a visual expression: "squeezing someone out like lemon." It means to take advantage of someone, exploit them, pump them for information or shake them down.

  • A single apple hanging from a tree in front of a blue sky.

    German expressions with 'fruit'

    Der Apfel fällt nicht weit vom Stamm

    It's the same as in English: "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree." Of course, it implies that a child takes after a parent, has similar temperament, talent or qualities. In other words: "like mother, like daughter."

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


  • Close-up of bowl of cherries with cherry trees and ladders in the background.

    German expressions with 'fruit'

    Mit dem ist nicht gut Kirschen essen

    "Mit dem ist nicht gut Kirschen essen" literally translates as "you can't eat cherries easily with him [that person]." What it connotes is that it's not easy getting along with a particular person, and that things can be messy.

  • Plums hanging from a tree.

    German expressions with 'fruit'

    Eine Pflaume sein

    It's an insult if you don't know the person well or say it with a harsh tone of voice: calling someone a "plum" or "prune." It implies that even if there isn't much risk involved, someone lacks the confidence to attempt something. We might say in English "silly goat!" Or among friends, especially young people, jokingly saying: "You loser! " — meaning you've done something stupid.

  • Woman holding up an apple higher in one hand, and holding a pear in the other.

    German expressions with 'fruit'

    Äpfel mit Birnen verwechseln

    While the recommendation in English is to avoid comparing apples with oranges, in German, the saying is "mixing up apples with pears." They're all fruit, but they still shouldn't be confused.

  • Little girl biting into a green apple.

    German expressions with 'fruit'

    In den sauren Apfel beißen

    Not the most pleasant of prospects: having to "bite into the sour apple." It means you have to just deal with an unpleasant situation, do something even if you don't like it, since it has to be done. You grin and bear it.

  • Lemons and limes with sage leaves.

    German expressions with 'fruit'

    Jemanden wie eine Zitrone ausquetschen

    It's such a visual expression: "squeezing someone out like lemon." It means to take advantage of someone, exploit them, pump them for information or shake them down.

  • A single apple hanging from a tree in front of a blue sky.

    German expressions with 'fruit'

    Der Apfel fällt nicht weit vom Stamm

    It's the same as in English: "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree." Of course, it implies that a child takes after a parent, has similar temperament, talent or qualities. In other words: "like mother, like daughter."

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


There's nothing like biting into a piece of fruit that makes you feel like you are getting a taste of summer. So as things heat up, why not learn some German expressions to tickle your taste buds?

We've brought you "Meet the Germans" articles and galleries in the past that have to do with everything from salt to cooking to nature and the elements.

Click through the one above to learn some phrases involving "fruit."

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on You Tube, Instagram and at  dw.com/MeetTheGermans.

DW recommends

Meet the Germans  

German water idioms in honor of World Water Day

Wash your hands — hand hygiene has turned out to be essential during the COVID pandemic. Water imagery also plays a role in quirky everyday German idioms.  

10 expressions for traveling in Germany that you won't find in a guide book

Planning a trip to Germany? Then learn these useful expressions first. They might just be more helpful than your travel guide.  