 HRW says China poses ′dire′ threat to human rights | News | DW | 14.01.2020

News

HRW says China poses 'dire' threat to human rights

Human Rights Watch has said that China is taking measures that will weaken systems protecting human rights around the world. The NGO's annual review was launched in New York after its director was barred from Hong Kong.

A Chinese police officer in Beijing

Human Rights Watch (HRW) issued a scathing assessment of China in its 2020 World Report on Tuesday, accusing Beijing of using its economic and diplomatic leverage to carry out the "most intense attack" ever on the international system for protecting human rights.

HRW Director Kenneth Roth said in a statement that China has developed an "Orwellian high-tech surveillance state and a sophisticated internet censorship system to monitor and suppress public criticism," while using economic clout to silence critics abroad.

The HRW report was launched at the United Nations headquarters in New York, two days after Roth was denied entry to Hong Kong where he had been expected to launch the report during a news conference.

Read moreChina arrests pro-democracy activists in year-end crackdown

Instead, according to China's Foreign Ministry, Roth was barred from entering the semi-autonomous Chinese region due to HRW's support of pro-democracy demonstrations there.

The World Report 2020 is HRW's 30th annual review of human rights practices around the world, summarizing key issues from more than 100 countries from late 2018 through November 2019.

Chinese human rights violations have come under the spotlight in 2019, especially following the release of documents outlining the systematic internment of Muslim-minority Uighurs in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

Read moreWill China's 5G 'digital Silk Road' lead to an authoritarian future for the internet?

A 'dystopian future'  

HRW also warned that the Chinese government under President Xi Jinping sees domestic human rights activism as an "existential threat" and projects that perceived threat onto international laws and institutions defending human rights.

Watch video 01:44

How does the great firewall of China work?

In response, HRW said Chinese authorities try to censor criticism of China overseas, divert attention from human rights issues in international forums and weaken global rights mechanisms.

Read more'This is not a concentration camp': Analyst Victor Gao on China's Uighur prisons

"If not challenged, Beijing's actions portend a dystopian future in which no one is beyond the reach of Chinese censors, and an international human rights system so weakened that it no longer serves as a check on government repression," said Roth.

“Beijing has long suppressed domestic critics," Roth said. “Now the Chinese government is trying to extend that censorship to the rest of the world. Governments need to act together to resist Beijing's assault on the international human rights system."

Last month, China announced sanctions on HRW and other US-based NGOs in response to the US Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which supports the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and threatens China with sanctions for human rights abuses.

China 'scared of its own people'

At the launch event of the HRW report, a Chinese UN diplomat criticized Roth and said the report was full of "prejudice and fabrications." He added that Beijing rejected the report's content, while claiming that HRW failed to mention that China has lifted 700 million people out of poverty.

However, Roth said that it is exactly this growing Chinese wealth which scares the ruling authorities.  

Read moreChina's 'digital authoritarianism' is threatening democracy globally, claims watchdog

"Despite decades of impressive economic growth in China, driven by hundreds of millions of people finally emancipated to lift themselves out of poverty, the Chinese Communist Party is running scared of its own people."

"Outwardly confident about its success in representing people across the country, the Party is worried about the consequences of unfettered popular debate and political organization."

Watch video 07:58

The Day: Activist entry denied

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

wmr/se (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

