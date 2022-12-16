How Xmas has changed in Germany since 1945
Christmas in Germany has changed a lot during the last decades. We show you how modestly the Germans celebrated Christmas in 1945 and how they are celebrating nowadays.
The beloved Christmas tree
Millions of trees are lit up in living rooms across Germany, bringing joy to children waiting eagerly to unwrap their presents, but the Christmas season was not always this cheerful.
Christmas after the war
1945: Germany was still in ruins during the first Christmas after a devastating war. Refugees and homeless people roamed the streets as survivors started rebuilding a nation that had been destroyed by the allies' bombing campaigns against the Nazis. That Christmas, people were simply focused on finding shelter and enough food to survive a long winter.
The first years after the war
1946 -1949: Charity organisations distributed gifts, chocolate and sweets to impoverished children during years that were marked by starvation for many. It was said that the lack of food and housing also brought people together. Many made a great effort to somehow celebrate Christmas with what little food or gifts they had.
Christmas during the economic boom
1950s: As West Germany began to develop on the back of a postwar economic boom, Christmas celebrations reflected a growing affluence. Most gifts were still practical in nature such as clothes, bed linen or cookery utensils — though children started to receive new toys.
Festival of peace
1950 - 1959: As the German Democratic Republic (GDR) solidifed a secular socialist society ideal, the leadership decided to "dechristianize" Christmas, just as the Nazi regime had attempted in the 1930s and 40s. In the GDR, Christmas hence became a non-religious family gathering named "year's end fest" or "peace festival."
GDR export hits
1960 - 1969: Christmas stamps in the former GDR started to depict items of folk art, omitting Christian motifs altogether. But traditional wood carvings from the Ore Mountains in Saxony near the border with former Czechoslovakia continued to be highly popular, including in West Germany. They soon turned into the socialist state's bestselling exports, especially around Christmas time.
Growing consumerism in the West
1960 - 1969: In West Germany, the period of post-war reconstruction had almost come to its end and people were becoming more prosperous. Christmas gifts grew more valuable and expensive, extending into new areas such as technological items and luxury goods. But at the same time, more and more people started criticizing the new consumerist spirit eroding the Christian origins of the holiday.
Germany's most important festivities
1970s: The growing culture of gift-giving turned Christmas into the most important holiday of the year. Theologians complained that Easter was actually the most significant day in the Christian calendar and that the meaning of Christmas was being corrupted and commercialized.
Consumerism under the tree
1980s: Christmas sales indicated that West Germans had finally arrived at the age of mass consumerism. Gifts long ceased to be essential items; people bought things for fun rather than out of any real need.
Christmas and reunification
1990s: 17 million additional people joined Christmas celebrations across Germany for the first time after the country's reunification. Many families spent the holiday together for the first time. Many East Germans opted to shop for in the West, helping business to boom as it slumped in the East.
Christmas in the new millennium
2000: At the turn of the millennium, Christians around the world celebrated "Happy Birthday, Jesus" for the 2000th time. But a growing number of young people in Germany started to join a new trend, attending "Christmas after-parties" following dinner and gift-giving at home, ignoring the origins of the holiday. With a more relaxed attitude towards the festivities, Christmas became a social event.
Christmas goes international
Germans have adopted the American trend of installing fairy lights in their front yards, as well as on the facades of their homes. Meawhile, very few traditional Christmas decorations are manufactured in Germany any more as regional festive season customs largely disappear amid the globalization of the winter tradition.