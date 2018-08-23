 How would you like to live? | Euromaxx | DW | 24.08.2018

Euromaxx

How would you like to live?

How would you like to live if you had the choice? In the middle of a quiet forest, alone on an island, deep underground or in a busy city. Tell us!

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Wie würden Sie gerne wohnen?

In our weekly series we present five unusual houses. A very small, self-built building in Germany, a very flexible building with movable walls and ceilings in Scotland, a loud one in the middle of a quiet Lithuanian forest, a very spherical one, like the so-called trulli buildings in southern Italy and a very narrow one, only three metres wide. We would like to know : What does your dream house look like?
Participating is very easy: Just click on what you would like to live in!

- a castle in the mountains
- a wooden house in the forest
- a houseboat in the big city
- a beach house by the sea
- a tree house on an island
- My dream house is...

Tell us about it and send us an e-mail.

As a thank you, we are giving away a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design to all participants. 

The deadline for entries is Friday, 29 August 2018, 12 noon UTC. 

Our decision is final. Good luck!

Euromaxx Ambiente Inselhaus Bretagne

An island home in Brittany 27.06.2018

Two Paris architects turned an old fisherman’s house on the Breton island of Belle-Île-en-Mer into a well-lit, generously-proportioned home. They used a mix of traditional and modern materials.

Moais bei Tangariki, Moais at Tangariki

Chile moves to protect Easter Island by limiting tourism 02.08.2018

Tourists visiting Chile's Easter Island will face new restrictions for traveling and staying on the island, Chile authorities have said. The move is aimed at protecting both the natural environment and island heritage.

Griechenland Santorini Touristen schauen sich den Sonnenaufgang an

Living Planet: Overtourism — How much is too much? 02.08.2018

Some two million people flocked to the Greek island of Santorini last year. There were days when up to 18,000 visitors on cruise ships were seen disembarking at the island's port. That's a lot, especially considering that only about 15,000 people actually live on the island. Santorini is struggling to cope — and the very ecology of the island is at risk.

