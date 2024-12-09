How will the fall of Syria's Assad impact Iran?

The sudden collapse of Bashar Assad's regime has reverberated deeply within Iran's political establishment and compounds Tehran's challenges at home and abroad.

In the aftermath of opposition rebel groups swiftly toppling Syria's government, Iran's leadership is struggling to come to terms with the loss of long-time ally Bashar Assad.

Iranian officials initially downplayed the situation, describing conditions in Syria as "normal." However, the fall of Assad is set to jeopardize Syria's role as a lynchpin of Tehran's regional strategy.

Syria has been a cornerstone of what Tehran describes as the "Shia Crescent," a geopolitical vision aimed at linking Iran to its allies in Lebanon and beyond.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei once described Syria as the "pillar" of the "Axis of Resistance," a term referring to Iranian-backed groups both opposing Israel, and US influence, in the Middle East. Syria had also provided a corridor for Iranian weapons and other support to reach its proxies in Lebanon.

Assad's family had ruled Syria with an iron fist for more than 50 years, and his fall represents a devastating setback for Tehran's vision.

Analysts argue that while Iran might continue supporting proxy groups in the region, its financial and military capacity has been significantly diminished.

Mohammad Javad Akbarin, a dissident Iranian political analyst, told DW that Tehran may shift now its strategy to maintain influence by preventing the establishment of a new, stable order in Syria.

This tactic is not without precedent. Iran has previously supported destabilizing forces in Iraq and Afghanistan to counter US influence and project power. However, Tehran's current economic struggles limit its ability to execute such strategies on the same scale.

Iran spent billions on Assad

The cost of supporting Assad's government has been a source of growing public frustration in Iran. Heshmatollah Falahatpishe, a former chair of Iran's Parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, revealed in a newspaper interview in 2020 that Iran spent approximately $30 billion to keep Assad in power.

Support from Iran, and Russia, enbabled Assad to gain the upper hand in Syria's civil war, during which he brutally supressed opposition to his rule, and has been implicated in war crimes for indiscriminate attacks on civilians.

Other Iranian officials, such as former lawmaker Bahram Parsaei, recently confirmed these figures in a post on X, emphasizing that these expenditures bypassed parliamentary approval, and asking who will repay these debts now that Assad is gone.

This financial strain is compounded by widespread economic hardship at home, fueling resentment among Iranians.

Many are questioning why their government prioritizes foreign expenditures over addressing domestic needs, such as building schools and hospitals in impoverished regions like Sistan and Baluchistan.

Undermining Tehran's propaganda

The fall of Assad has been met with cautious optimism by many Iranians, particularly those disillusioned with their own authoritarian government.

Reza Alijani, an Iranian political activist based in Paris, said Assad's fall allowed for parallels to be drawn between the oppressive regimes in Damascus and Tehran.

Alijani told DW that claims from the opposition forces in Syria, such as ensuring inclusive governance and efforts to prevent chaos, could serve as potential models for Iran's future if the Islamic Republic should one day collapse.

However, he acknowledged the challenges of transitioning from dictatorship to democracy, especially in societies marked by decades of authoritarian rule.

For years, Iranian propaganda emphasized the success and unity of the "Axis of Resistance." Assad's fall has undermined this narrative, leaving hardline supporters of the regime disillusioned.

Pragmatic factions within Iran's government are reportedly concerned that the loss of Syria could inspire similar uprisings at home.

Saeed Peyvandi, an Iranian sociologist based in Paris, argues that the collapse of Assad's regime has exposed the erosion of the "social contract" between the Iranian state and its citizens.

He told DW the growing chasm between the ruling elite and the public reflects a broader crisis of legitimacy that authoritarian regimes often face.

Syrians looted the Iranian embassy in Damascus after Assad fled on December 8 Image: OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Iran staying the course in the Middle East

Many analysts believe that Iran's current trajectory is unlikely to change as long as Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei remains in power.

However, some see potential parallels between Iran's situation and other historical cases of rapid political transformation.

Erfan Sabati, a London-based researcher, told DW Iran's current state is comparable to East Germany in the months before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

He said that authoritarian regimes often appear unshakeable until they suddenly collapse under the weight of public dissent and external pressures.

The recent waves of protests in Iran, including the "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement, have demonstrated a growing disconnect between the Iranian government and its people.

However, it remains to be seen whether Iran's leadership can adapt to these challenges at home and abroad or if it will continue clinging to its current strategy.

Edited by: Wesley Rahn