How will a new German government shape its relations with the United States?

Following the formal end of the US military mission in Afghanistan on August 31, US President Joe Biden addressed the American nation.The decision to pull out, he said, was not only about Afghanistan: "It's about ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries."

This indicated a reevaluation of America's role in the world. "As we turn the page on the foreign policy that has guided our nation for the last two decades, we have got to learn from our mistakes," said Biden. "We set missions with clear, achievable goals, not ones we will never reach."

With these new priorities it is no longer appropriate to think of the US as the world policeman, according to Jonathan Katz, director of democracy initiatives at The German Marshall Fund of the United States. "The definition of world policeman is outdated in the sense that US engagement globally now is really a focus on what the US and this administration and partners see as the most important issues."

A new image

The dramatic scenes of Afghans trying to flee their country triggered a debate in the US about the future of America's role in the world.

The comparisons to Vietnam in American newspapers and on US television have led many to wonder if there will be a similar pullback in US foreign policy.

"The world for the last 50 years has banked on a level of leadership from the most powerful country that increasingly it is not likely to get," said Ian Bremmer, founder of the political consultancy Eurasia Group in a YouTube comment. He says that the role the US played during the Cold War and after 9/11 is one no longer supported by enough of the American public or enough in the US and believes alliances with other countries will increasingly be based on other interests than common values.

Bremmer says that it is not weakening military or economic power that is driving the change in foreign policy, but a crisis concerning the values they once believed they were defending across the globe.

According to a June 2021 Pew poll, 57% of Americans believed that US democracy "used to be a good example, but has not been in recent years." The second-largest group, 23%, did not believe it had ever been a good example.

"There's a growing constituency among Americans for whom these kinds of wars with the hope of transforming societies just aren't very popular," says Atlantic Council senior fellow Damir Marusic. "After Afghanistan, the big nation building enterprise has taken a serious body blow probably for a generation."

The withdrawal from Afghanistan provides an opportunity to shift strategic priorities and focus more on confronting Russia and China and addressing the backsliding of democracy in established democracies, according to Katz.

Challenges for next German government

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic, European leaders are taking stock of a world where the US' international role may be more limited. "Germans and the Europeans, in general, are realizing again how dramatically dependent they are on America," says Professor Stephan Bierling, professor of international relations at Regensburg University.

That realization has revived calls for greater military cooperation within the European Union. "As a global economic and democratic power, can Europe be content with a situation where we are unable to ensure, unassisted, the evacuation of our citizens and those under threat because they have helped us?" European Council President Charles Michel said on Sept. 1.

In an op-ed for the New York Times Josep Borrell Fontelles, the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, called for more investment in security capabilities. "The timing and nature of the withdrawal were set in Washington. We Europeans found ourselves — not only for the evacuations out of the Kabul airport but also more broadly — depending on American decisions," he wrote.

Those views have been emphasized in Germany. "The EU must be able to act without its American partner," said the conservatives' Christian Democrats Armin Laschet in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The idea for greater military cooperation within the framework of the EU is not new but has previously only had limited success. The EU has created rapid reaction teams of about 1,500 personnel, but they are not sent to active conflict zones and have never been used in a major crisis. Now plans for a new force are being discussed again.

Dr. Bastian Giegerich of the International Institute for Strategic Studies believes such investments in capabilities after events in Afghanistan are essential but require the necessary commitment. "That is impossible without a strong German contribution."

French upset

Adding to concerns about the future of US foreign policy was the announcement of a new Indo-Pacific security pact between the US, UK, and Australia meant to contain China. As part of the agreement, Australia canceled a $66 billion contract with France for 12 diesel submarines that was five years in the making. Instead, Australia will buy nuclear submarines from the US.

In response, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the deal was a "stab in the back" and described Biden's foreign policy as "Trump without the tweets." France was only notified of the deal hours before it was announced. According to analyst Noah Barkin, "a rush at the top levels of the National Security Council to deliver a big win for Biden after the embarrassment of Afghanistan" led to little thought being given to how it would affect other allies.

These revelations have rung alarm bells in Berlin. "The way this decision came about was certainly sobering coming without any prior consultation with those it most affected," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told DW. "Everyone asks themselves: What if this happened to us?"

Maas said it was clear that the US wants to engage more in the Indo-Pacific and less in other regions. "That inevitably raises the questions for the European Union: what about our engagement?" He said.

A changing US-German relationship

For now, the US continues to keep approximately 36,000 soldiers in Germany. Biden reversed plans by former President Donald Trump to deploy 12,000 of those troops elsewhere, removing some immediate pressure concerning security issues ahead of this month's German parliamentary election. In April the Biden administration announced plans to increase its military presence in Germany with some 500 additional personnel.

But Germany too has been affected by the end of the Cold War and the weakening of values-based alliances. Now nearly the same number of Germans see China as the number one partner for their country outside of Europe as the US, according to a 2020 Kantar Public survey. Among Germans 18 to 34 that number rises to 46 percent.

Though China has become an important trading partner for Germany, the Chinese-German relationship cannot replace the relationship with the US, according to historian Klaus Schwabe, a professor at RWTH Aachen University. He says China's security strategy and political system make it impossible to have the same relationship Germany has had with the US with China.

Whoever takes office after the German election will have to quickly make their priorities clear. As the Biden administration has been retooling US foreign policy, it has struggled to find European partners able to stay the course, according to Katz. "Germany will have new leadership this fall, Macron has an election coming up, the UK is still in a post-Brexit situation, so it is hard to find those leaders right now to be in lockstep with this administration."

