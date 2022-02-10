 How Whitney Houston popularized ′melisma′ through her songs | Music | DW | 10.02.2022

Music

How Whitney Houston popularized 'melisma' through her songs

A singing technique spanning time and cultures, Whitney Houston, who died 10 years ago today, utilized melisma best in her iconic hit, "I Will Always Love You."

  • Singer Whitney Houston in a photograph taken at an event in New York, 1984

    Whitney Houston: the tragic pop diva

    The radiant singer

    Even at 20, Whitney Houston was styled as a glittering goddess, decked out in elegant evening gowns and jewelry to showcase her exceptional voice. An icon with a seemingly irrepressible aura, her human side was also revealed when she succumbed to pressure in her personal life.

  • Dionne Warwick, Cissy Houston und Whitney Houston in 1989

    Whitney Houston: the tragic pop diva

    Church, faith and gospel singing

    Whitney Houston is the daughter of gospel singer Cissy Houston (center) and cousin of soul singer Dionne Warwick (pictured left). She grew up with gospel and sang with her mother in church for many years, learning the craft of soul and gospel music from scratch. And she firmly believed that her voice was a gift from God.

  • Whitney Houston und producer Clive Davis

    Whitney Houston: the tragic pop diva

    Her mentor and producer: Clive Davis

    In 1983, Arista Records founder and producer Clive Davis signed her up. In no time, the singer's skills were polished and presented as part of her new popstar persona. The plan worked, except that the black community was disappointed. Whitney was no longer one of them, but a finished glossy product for the masses.

  • Mariah Carey - Celine Dion - Whitney Houston

    Whitney Houston: the tragic pop diva

    The 'Vocal Trinity' of the 90s

    With powerful voices and chart-topping pop songs, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey (pictured left) and Celine Dion (center) became the vocal trinity of the '90s. They were masters of "melisma" - a singing technique in which many notes are sung on one vowel. The three of them expertly sang over several octaves.

  • Whitney Houston and Robyn Crawford

    Whitney Houston: the tragic pop diva

    The woman behind Whitney

    Friend and creative director Robyn Crawford, was always there for Whitney and the two shared a secret love relationship that often caused suspicion and discord in Whitney's environment. In the strictly religious Houston family, homosexuality was frowned upon. Crawford was repeatedly threatened by them, but Whitney stood by her for a long time.

  • Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown and Robyn Crawford (extreme right)

    Whitney Houston: the tragic pop diva

    Toxic mix

    And so Robyn remained Whitney's closest confidante and as her assistant - and even after the singer married rapper Bobby Brown in 1992. Robyn and Bobby hated each other and vied for Whitney's attention. It was anything but peaceful when they were all together. Punches were sometimes thrown.

  • Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in a scene from the film The Bodyguard

    Whitney Houston: the tragic pop diva

    Career high: "The Bodyguard" (1992)

    In the film, Whitney Houston plays herself, so to speak: a superstar. Pop singer Rachel falls in love with her bodyguard (Kevin Costner) and ends up being saved by him from an assassin. The film's highlight was the ballad "I Will Always Love You," originally written and sung by Dolly Parton. This song, featuring vocal acrobatics by Whitney, became her biggest hit

  • Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown

    Whitney Houston: the tragic pop diva

    A destructive marriage

    Her marriage progressively contributed to Whitney's undoing. Taking drugs became almost normal for her, as she'd been doing it since her youth. But with Bobby Brown, the parties became more excessive, the drugs more hardcore. Whitney's image crumbled as the paparazzi increasingly captured her getting high, amidst swirling rumors of domestic violence.

  • Whitney Houston sings into a microphone

    Whitney Houston: the tragic pop diva

    World Tour 1999

    Despite her tumultous private life, Whitney succeeded once again in 1999. Eight years after her last record, she released the platinum album "My Love Is Your Love" that featured less pop and more Black music. With it, she went on a celebrated world tour. She clinched her sixth Grammy for Best Female R&B vocals for the single "It's Not Right But It's Okay."

  • Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown sitting beside each other in court

    Whitney Houston: the tragic pop diva

    Divorce after 14 years

    Whitney put up with Bobby cheating on her and abusing her, staying for the sake of their daughter, Bobbi Kristina. Onstage they were a family and even little Bobbi had her performances; backstage is where the true story unraveled. Whitney reported Bobby several times for assault and the couple finally divorced in 2007.

  • Whitney Houston with a headset on

    Whitney Houston: the tragic pop diva

    The "Nothing But Love" Tour 2010

    She was hardly recognizable on her last tour: with a wrecked voice, she hollered the words "And I Will Always Love You" to the audience. Marked by drug excesses, chubby and bloated, she ruined her biggest hit at every concert on this tour. Many fans left early in a huff, though others gave her appreciative applause for still trying.

  • Whitney Houston in white dress bows on stage, illuminated by a spotlight behind her

    Whitney Houston: the tragic pop diva

    Whitney forever

    On February 11, 2012, 48-year-old Whitney Houston was found lifeless in the bathtub of a hotel room. The autopsy revealed that she had a cocktail of drugs and various pills in her blood and had drowned. The exact circumstances of her death have not been clarified to this day. Whitney once said, "My biggest devil is myself." In fighting it, she failed.

    Author: Silke Wünsch


Some songs are so incomparable in their execution that they are perhaps best left uncovered.

The late Whitney Houston's rendition of "I Will Always Love You" — itself a cover of country singer Dolly Parton's 1974 hit — is one such number.

Singing the first verse minus accompaniment, Houston's voice takes the listener on an auditory odyssey: soaring, dipping, fluttering, and pirouetting around the lyrics that speak of an aching goodbye and the promise of enduring love. 

The song builds up to a dramatic pause before Houston unleashes That Voice: the same one that wowed us with other soaring anthems like "One Moment in Time" at the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics, 1990's "All the Man That I Need" and her version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 1991 US Super Bowl. 

Film still from 'The Bodyguard' with Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner facing one another outside.

It was actor and co-star Kevin Costner — seen here in a scene from 'The Bodyguard' — who suggested that Houston sing acapella

Vocal acrobatics

This gospel singer-turned-pop diva had a special ability to embellish syllables with a sequence of notes that a layperson might simply describe as 'vocal acrobatics.'

In music jargon, this technique is called "melisma."

Frankfurt-based vocal coach and former opera singer Sandra Toner-Uhl told DW that melisma is also known as coloratura in Italian.

"It means 'coloring' and you sing a lot of tones on one vowel. Every single composition has this in it," explains Toner-Uhl, who sang in European operas for 55 years. 

In "I Will Always Love You," this effect was especially evident in the words "I," "love"  and "you." There's one "I" that Houston stretched for nearly six seconds, and there's that final "you" that ascends several octaves.

Spanning time and cultures

Melismatic singing has long been used in various cultures and traditions: Gregorian chants, the Muslim call to prayer, or "adhan," and Indian ragas all feature melismatic accents.

In the popular Christmas hymn "Angels We Have Heard on High," the first syllable of the word "Gloria" is stretched for about 16 notes in the chorus.

Imam standing in a mosque in Cairo.

Melismatic singing spans cultures and can be heard, among others, in the Muslim call to prayer

Among modern-day genres, it spans opera, gospel, soul, rhythm and blues, and pop music.

Houston therefore wasn't the first to use the technique: Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin had all used it as well. It can be heard both in R&B singer Deniece Williams' "Let's Hear it for the Boy" from the soundtrack of the early 1980s film "Footloose," and in Mariah Carey's "Vision of Love" in the 90s.

But what set Houston apart?

"It was an attitude more than anything else. She truly believed in the artistic value of the melisma. Whereas the others were perhaps simply going along with the trends, she embodied that; she made it part of herself," Los Angeles-based singer and vocal coach Steve Sweetland told DW. Sweetland, who is discreet about his clientele, has nearly 60 years of experience working with US performers from all genres "except rap and hip-hop."

Michael Cooney, a former tenor who sang in operas in Europe for 40 years, adds that talent matters, too.

"I think this was the natural talent that she had, and she developed it through her singing. I don't know if she was aware of the fact that it was melisma or whatever — it was just something that she did naturally," Cooney told DW.

Best used sparingly

Dubbed 'The Voice' by her mentor and Arista Records founder Clive Davis, Houston's singing is often said to have set the tone for latter-day singers like Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera and Alicia Keys.

Singer Beyoncé on stage in a gold dress.

Beyoncé is one of many younger generation singers who harness the power of melisma

Having sold over 200 million records worldwide and becoming one of the best-selling music artists in history, Houston has also often been imitated by aspirants in talent shows, though not always to the same effect.

"That describes perfectly what happens every time somebody comes up with something desirable and then everybody else jumps on it, and does not do it well," says Sweetland.

Toner-Uhl, who has worked as a vocal coach for 30 years, also cautions against imitation without putting in the required years of practice, "like training for the Olympics."

"You've just got to work so much harder than anyone can imagine to achieve what appears to be easy," explained Sweetland.

Toner-Uhl added that imitating established singers requires a good ear and good sense of how they do it. "It's like you have to look down their throat to see what they're doing. Whitney Houston's voice was free; that doesn't mean all these other people's voices were free," she said, noting that untrained voices can sound "strangled."

Houston originally trained under her mother, gospel legend Cissy Houston. As choir director at a local church, Cissy was instrumental in honing the teenage Whitney's technique, skill, and delivery.

But, later in her career, did Houston overuse melisma at times?

"How does one qualify or quantify what that is? She was a serious performer, she did wonderful things. But I'm sure she got caught up in trying to make it the best every time and with her team of helpers, whoever they might have been, saying 'You have to do this' or 'it's got to sound like this' and so on," said Sweetland, acknowledging that sometimes less is more.

Whitney Houston singing at the American Music Awards in 2009.

Mentor and Arista Records founder Clive Davis once dubbed Houston, here at the American Music Awards, 'The Voice'

Remembering 'The Voice'

It is now common knowledge that while first discussing the song "I Will Always Love You" for "The Bodyguard" (1992) soundtrack, Canadian music producer and songwriter David Foster had baulked at lead actor Kevin Costner's suggestion that Houston sing it acapella at the start.

"When she opened her mouth, I realized that Kevin Costner had come up with one of the greatest ideas in the history of movie music," Foster would later write in his 2008 memoir, "Hitman."

Foster and Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You" went on to win three Grammys and was later listed as one of Billboard's "Greatest Songs of All Time." The song topped the US iTunes charts hours after Houston's death in 2012; a week later, the single reappeared at Number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 after almost 20 years, becoming a posthumous top-ten single for Houston.

So, what was is it about this song that makes it synonymous with Houston?

"You heard her soul singing through this song," said tenor Cooney. "There's never been, and I don't think there ever will be, a voice like hers, and the way she used it."

 

Edited by: Louisa Schaefer, Manasi Gopalakrishnan

