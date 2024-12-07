How we can make solar power at night

We all know about photovoltaic solar panels. But there's another, almost forgotten type of solar energy: concentrated solar power. Its big advantage is that it can store the sun's heat for a long time and turn it into electricity when needed – for example at night, when normal solar panels lie idle. Is it set for a comeback?
