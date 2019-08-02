How Wacken keeps renewing itself after 30 years

DW: You launched the festival 30 years ago, and actually stood on stage with your band Skyline back then. Did you ever imagine in your wildest dreams Wacken Open Air would become what it is today?

Thomas Jensen: No way. We never had a master plan and actually, we still don't have one today. We never dared dream we would survive for very long in the music industry. We felt it would be nice if we could stage the festival every then and again. We can't give the fans enough credit for the gift they gave us, for letting us do this.

Do you remember what it was like in 1990?

Wacken Open Air co-founder, Thomas Jensen

Where we are standing right now is a historic place — the stage was back there, and right here, what we today call the "Artists' Village," was the site of our first campground. It all started in the Wacken municipality's gravel pit. The party tent was over here, to the right. We always planned for different stages that alternate acts, aiming for a manner of Bill Haley's "Rock Around the Clock."

What gave you the idea to start a festival in the first place?

Back then, there simply was no such thing, and our music was sadly underepresented. Lübeck Open Air already existed, that was pretty good and had acts like Judas Priest and Santana. But we wanted more dynamism, we wanted to celebrate our kind of music round the clock and for at least two days, including the camping experience.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Party time in the village Every first weekend in August the "population" of the tranquil town of Wacken explodes: Its 2,000 residents take on some 80,000 metalheads. During the three-day event, the festival goers turn the village into the third-largest city in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein. The organizers provide the necessary infrastructure, including a tent city, showers, toilets, signposts and utility poles.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Mecca for metalheads More than 150 acts on nine stages — Wacken Open Air is one of the biggest metal festivals in the world, along with France's Hellfest and the Belgian Graspop Metal Meeting. The visitors and the bands are international. Top act in 2019 is US thrash metal band Slayer. After more than three decades on stage, the band is retiring, so this is their final festival show in Germany.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca How it all began In 1990, two metal musicians from Wacken had the idea to stage a festival dedicated to their favorite music in the village gravel pit. The pit was already tried and tested for mass events, as a local motorcycle club also met there; in the early days, the club members even provided the security at Wacken. The first festival welcomed 800 visitors, today the event draws 80,000.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Pilgrimage to the 'holy land' The W:O:A festival area is huge, spread out over an area bigger than 330 football fields and surrounded by 45 kilometers of fencing. The heart of it all is the "Infield" (photo) stage area, affectionately called "Holy Land" by the metal-loving crowds. It is not just a simple field, either: drainage systems, gravel and compactors help make sure visitors don't fall into holes or sink into the mud.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Faster, harder, louder The village welcomes the who-is-who of the metal scene. They rock one of the nine festival stages — with the three main ones named "Faster," "Harder" and "Louder." Motörhead and Iron Maiden are regular festival guests, alongside other metal legends such as Alice Cooper, Judas Priest or Deep Purple. The Rammstein concert shown above is from 2013.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Orderly metalhead tent city Metalheads at Wacken have demonstrated they aren't particularly violent. Even though festival goers consume some 10,000 liters of beer per hour, only 20 bodily injuries were reported in 2016, and that number went down to 12 in 2017. Perhaps headbanging helps people get rid of potentially aggressive feelings.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Defying the weather is a tradition Wacken is a summer festival, but in northern Germany that is not necessarily a guarantee for sunshine. On the contrary, W:O:A is rained on regularly. Mud battles are legendary and reliably provide spectacular photos. This year's weather forecast adds hail and squalls to heavy rain — a truly hardcore gift from the heavens for the 30th festival anniversary.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Parallel worlds I: Wasteland Don't these metalheads look like warriors from the "Mad Max" movies? Welcome to Wasteland, another part of the festival, an area designed in post-Apocalyptic style by the Wasteland Warriors artist collective. The costumes are always homemade and coordinated, and they add to the eerily beautiful end-of-time mood.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Parallel worlds II: Wackinger Village From an Apocalyptic future to the past: Wackinger Village is built to resemble a medieval market and has developed into an independent medieval event. There are bagpipes and fire-eaters, medieval rock on stage and honey wine at the bar, while knights in shining armor tackle each other on the battlefield.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Endless beer supplies Germans are known for their beer, and for being thorough. Wacken Open Air offers an amazing alliance of the two, namely the legendary beer pipeline. In the past, trucks hauled in beer in huge quantities, which made for even muddier grounds. Thanks to miles of pipeline, that's history. Quick tapping systems ensure the constant flow of beer.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Hallelujah, Wacken! Most of the village's residents look forward to the festival despite all the noise and garbage. Many help with the construction, tapping beer and showing visitors where to pitch their tents. The local shops love the crowds. A veritable "Metal Church," the village church is part of the festival program, with folk and medieval music and metal services. Author: Nadine Wojcik (db)



How has the festival developed since then?

It's still rock'n'roll, with a good bit of craziness. We still make mistakes, and we like to try out new concepts. Other than that, it is bigger and more professional. We were able to fulfill our dream of inviting many of the artists my co-founder Holger Hübner and I really liked back in 1990.

Waiting for Metallica

What are the highlights this year?

There is no end of highlights, it's "only killers, no fillers," really emotional stuff. Rock'n'roll bands that have added enormously to the music scene over the past two or three years, like Rose Tattoo and Sabaton. I'm pleased that we have a lot of young bands like The Wild! And The New Roses.

Why have you never managed to book Metallica?

Well, Lars [Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, ed.] did say they would play here one day. We are patient.

What makes Wacken different from other festivals?

Wacken can only take place in Wacken, the place we grew up. Then, there is this symbiosis between the village and the fans, we respect and like one another and together, we celebrate a huge party. The fans don't simply consume the festival, they shape it to a large part — it is their own festival. Some say they have been coming here for 30 years; we have a lot of regulars.

Thirty years of Wacken — isn't the festival getting old, maybe even boring?

Not at all. Quite a few of our young fans were conceived here, and they proudly proclaim that fact to all the world with t-shirts that read "Made in Wacken." Our audience spans three, maybe even four generations. We want to continue, the village wants to continue and so do the fans. We haven't reached the end of our journey through the metal universe. To me, it feels like the metal train just left the station. Let's see where we are headed!

The band Trainwreck from Bangladesh is participating in the 'Metal Battle' competition

How important is inviting bands from countries like Bangladesh and Lebanon to join the Metal Battle?

The Metal Battle shows where metal music is played, and that includes areas of conflict and war, where making music is a very different statement than it is here in Germany. It is awesome if we can offer them a stage, in particular to people from countries you would not expect at Wacken. This year, we managed to get Doch Chkae from Cambodia to come to Wacken, after German authorities refused them visas last year.

Some people claim that metal is terribly conservative. Is metal over with, a thing of the past?

I'd say the music is constantly evolving. It's difficult to describe in two sentences, you have to be thee. It's all just noise to people who don't understand it anyway.

Thomas Jensen is managing director of the Wacken Festival.