How US President Trump stylizes himself as an American hero

President Donald Trump likes to pose for photos in a way that makes him look determined and serious, taking on a stiff posture even when he's smiling or flashing his trademark thumbs up.

Nevertheless, Trump fans "identify with him because he seems authentic," says media expert Marion Müller. The fact that his imagery is always consistent, she adds, contributes to a polarized election campaign.

His tanned face, oversized ties, feathery comb-over and pouted lips, "are studied poses; it all looks like a caricature," says Müller, "and through them he managed to turn himself into a cult figure."

Trump's persona is so simple and iconic that everyone can instantly recognize that this child with a red tie and blonde wig is dressed up as the US President

In a complicated world, simple is desirable

Trump may come across as simple and aggressive, but that works well with the fact that he does not aim to be perceived as a complex politician who makes deep assessments before taking informed decisions, but rather as an authentic guy who simply trusts his gut. "The world is so complicated that people long for simple answers and simple personalities — and that's what Trump delivers," explains Herbert Fitzek, economic and cultural psychologist at the BSP Business School Berlin.

Beyond the formal settings, press photographers are hardly given access to the president in a private context; they're even barred from certain official appointments. Even the official White House photographer, Shealah Craighead, only releases selected staged photos of the Commander-in-Chief.

A typical scene Trump enjoys sharing with the press: boarding Air Force One

Striking contrasts between Trump and Obama's photos

The contrast with Trump's predecessor is particularly revealing.

Barack Obama also knew how to stage himself carefully, but official photos of him also showed other sides of the man — joking with children, playing with his dogs, dancing with his wife, Michelle, or casually putting his feet on the Oval Office desk.

The photos aimed to stylize Obama as a president with human facets, allowing the world to get the feeling they "know him" and turning him into a media darling. "It was well received here in Germany," says cultural psychologist Fitzek, "but in the USA many people were fed up with this image. They wanted someone simple and straightforward — just like Trump."

Two operations against Islamist leaders, from different angles

Two propaganda photos illustrate this difference, each published by the White House after a successful operation against a leader of terrorist organizations.

Obama and his team in the Situation Room of the White House, following the mission against Osama bin Laden

The first one shows Obama, surrounded by former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other members of the national security team, as they tensely follow the raid against al-Qaeda headOsama bin Laden.

The other one portrays Donald Trump and his team, as Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was about to be killed.

Both photos have the same goal: promoting the United States' power through decisive actions against terrorism.

But the first picture with Obama has a documentary feel to it, showing a team of people at work, while Trump is solemnly placed at the center of his shot. In the background, the seal of the President of the United States circles his head like a halo. The uniformed men at his side look like a pack of vicious shepherd dogs.

Trump and his team as they monitor the operation against Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

It shows Trump in control of the situation, says Fitzek. "The message is simple and poignant, at least for a part of the population," the psychologist adds.

Obama and Trump were worlds apart, and that also applied to their media staging. New York Times staff photographer Doug Mills, who has been reporting on six US presidents from 1981 to 2020, summarized their strengths in a recent interview with the Berlin daily Tagesspiegel: "Obama was the most photogenic president ever; Trump the most iconic."

Award-winning photographer Pete Souza has documented newsworthy events throughout his career, from the Kosovo refugee crisis to the start of the war in Afghanistan. In 2009, after spending time shooting Barack Obama on the campaign trail, he took on the role of official White House photographer — and gained more access to a sitting president than likely any other photographer in history.

Although he accompanied Obama on trips around the world, often Souza's most memorable images were those snapped spontaneously — like this one in the hallways of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, when Obama fist-bumped custodian Lawrence Lipscomb. The images, when released to the media, helped to create a narrative about Obama as a president who is also a friend-of-the-people.

The @PeteSouza Instagram was opened January 20, 2017 — Trump's inauguration and Obama's last day in office. After posting two seemingly innocuous photos, Souza made his opinions known with a third picture. That image, posted January 22, shows the former president in the Oval Office, with red curtains in the backdrop, as here. The shot was a jab at Trump's dissatisfaction with White House decor.

In 2008, before Obama's election, he published "The Rise of Barack Obama," which included images from his time as a senator and later on the campaign trail. In November 2017, "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" was released, featuring many images like these, which spotlighted the former president's ease with children.

Although this image was snapped by a Reuters photographer, Souza captured the same moment — a private moment between Merkel and Obama at the G7 summit meeting in Krün, Germany — with his own lens. A similar image is included in "Shade" as a means of conveying the differences in the relationship the two presidents have had with the German chancellor.

In an interview with the New Yorker, Souza said that some days it was hard to know how important the shots were that he was taking. Like this one, above, which occurred spontaneously but in retrospect, held quite a bit of meaning as an image of the importance of representation for young people.

Although Souza has risen to fame as a result of his award-winning photos and Instagram jabs, the photographer posts few selfies. Seen here on the other side of the lens, Souza's job as official White House photographer means he was present throughout the entirety of Obama's eight years in office. He claims to have only missed one day of work due to illness.



Adapted from the original German article by Elizabeth Grenier.