How Ukrainian refugees in Germany are integrating

What is life like for Ukrainian refugees in Germany? What are their hopes? How have they integrated? New results from a long-running project by four German research institutes offers insight.

An increasing number of war refugees from Ukraine would like to stay longer in Germany. This is a key finding of the second survey in the longitudinal study "Refugees from Ukraine in Germany." Although it is unclear whether their right to stay will be extended beyond its current limit of March 2024, about half (44%) of the refugees envisage staying longer – "'at least for another few years or permanently," according to the results. That is five percentage points more compared to the first survey of the study, which was conducted between August and October 2022.

The majority (71%) do not plan to stay in Germany forever. Of those, 38% want to return to Ukraine after the war ends. A further 30% want to retain close ties with Germany and live there at least from time to time.

The data was gathered by social research institute Infas (Institute for Applied Social Science, based in Bonn). They were commissioned to conduct the surveys by Germany's Institute for Employment Research (IAB), the Federal Institute for Population Research (BiB), the research center of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF-FZ) and the Socio-Economic Panel (SOEP) of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin).

Living situation impacts wish to stay

For the first randomized survey last year, about 11,000 refugees ages between 18 and 70 provided information about their living situations in Germany. For the latest round of the survey, conducted between mid-January and early March this year, researchers followed up with 7,000 of them so they could compare the results. In both cases more than 80% of the respondents were women, including many mothers with underage children. The average age of those surveyed was about 40.

In addition to the ongoing war in Ukraine, their family situations were an important factor in their desire to remain in Germany. "It is less likely that refugees whose partners live abroad will want to remain by themselves in Germany forever," Markus Grabka, senior researcher at the SOEP of the DIW Berlin said at the digital presentation of the survey results.

Increase in German language courses

The type of living arrangements also play a role in a person's decisions about their future. "People who live in private accommodation have a much longer intention of staying than people in other types of accommodation such as hotels or boarding houses," Grabka explained. Of those surveyed, 79% were living in a private apartment, compared with 74% in the previous survey conducted last year.

The researchers confirmed that progress had been made in learning German. Three out of every four Ukrainian refugees had attended or completed one or more German courses, mostly an integration course. "That is an increase of 25% compared with August-October 2022," Nina Rother from the BAMF-FZ said.

That increase meant the share of refugees without knowledge of German could be halved, from 41% to 18%. "On the other hand, there is also room for improvement. Because the proportion of refugees who have a good or very good level of German has doubled, but at 8% it is still quite low," Rother said.

A mother and child from Ukraine stand in front of a refugee arrival center in Berlin's former Tegel airport in May 2023 Image: Emmanuele Contini/IMAGO

Language skills key to employment

Competence in language and integration is the deciding factor when it comes to employment opportunities. However, the employment rate increased only slightly when compared with the first survey: 18% of the 18–64-year-olds were employed this year, compared with 17% in 2022. Because about two-thirds of those surveyed were attending a German course during the time the second survey was conducted, they were either unavailable to the job market, or had only limited availability. More than two-thirds of those who were unemployed wanted to look for a job either immediately or in the coming year.

"It is especially women who have fled the war with young children who have a very low rate of employment, about 3%," Yuliya Kosyakova from the IAB reported. "As a rule, they are living without their partners in Germany. By contrast, the employment rate among fathers with small children is significantly higher, at 23%, because most of them live with their partners in Germany."

The second survey also includes, for the first time, information about the refugees' household incomes. "At the beginning of 2023, the average net household income for Ukrainian refugees is about €850 ($950) per month," Kosyakova explained. By comparison: According to the German Federal Statistical Office, the average net monthly income of a private household in Germany in 2021 was about €3,800.

Children and adolescents form a significant share of the refugees: approximately one-half of Ukrainian refugee women arrived in Germany with at least one minor child. While almost all school-aged children attend a general or vocational school, according to the study only fewer parents send their younger children to daycare.

More initiatives for children needed

"Having sufficient daycare places for children is important for the large group of Ukrainian refugees in Germany," said Andreas Ette from the BiB. "For parents to be able to attend language courses and take up employment, and for children to learn the language, have structure in their everyday lives and make friends."

Since the Russian war of aggression began on February 24, 2022, more than a million Ukrainians have taken refuge in Germany. It has been a mammoth task to take in and integrate so many people in such a short time. In this respect, the four research institutes view the results of their study as an aid for decision makers in politics, administration, and official authorities.

Volunteers at Berlin's Central Train Station helping people arriving from Ukraine in early March 2022 Image: Jens Krick/Flashpic/dpa/picture alliance

Even as DIW expert Grabka draws an "encouraging interim conclusion" and says that "social participation has recently made significant progress," those responsible for the study are aware that the successful integration of the refugees cannot be taken for granted.

Tips for political decision makers

They recommend politicians decide quickly on extending the temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees beyond March 2024 or creating other longer-term residence prospects. "Planning and legal certainty, as well as reliable residence prospects, are required for investments in social participation and employment relationships – both for the refugees and for German society," the researchers summarized.

This article was originally written in German.