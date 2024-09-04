How Ukraine's war effort suffered amid US haggling over aid

After months of political wrangling, the US House of Representatives will vote on the Biden administration's Ukraine aid package. DW's Nick Connolly analyzes the delay's effects on Ukraine's eastern front in its war against Russia.

More aid for Ukraine's war effort may finally come when the United States House of Representatives votes on an aid package after returning from its two-week spring recess.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has promised to put the Biden administration's $60-million support plan for Ukraine to a vote. The move has enraged hardline members of his party, who are demanding border security provisions and spending cuts to offset aid to America's allies.

The delay in aid has impacted Ukraine's eastern front, where Ukrainian forces were overrun in Avdiivka after running out of ammunition. According to experts, Russia wants to take the rest of the Donetsk region that Ukraine still controls. Ukraine may be forced to pull back without US aid, handing the Russians key momentum in the war.